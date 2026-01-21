Defiant Posta Rangers coach rules out new signings amid goalscoring dry spell

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 21, 2026 – Despite a five-match winless run, Posta Rangers head coach Charles Omondi says they will not be turning to the transfer market for solutions.

Omondi believes the players at his disposal are more than capable of stemming the bad run of results.

“We will not be going into the transfer market. The players we have are capable of helping us achieve our objectives for the season. They are the ones who we will be entrusting,” the gaffer said.

The mailmen’s last win came on December 8 against Nairobi United, which they won 2-0.

Since then, Posta have drawn three games and lost twice, causing them to drop to 11th in Kenya Premier League with 22 points.

Their latest loss was a 1-0 defeat to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at the Kasarani Annex on Tuesday evening courtesy of Francis Kahata’s strike in the 23rd minute.

The gaffer believes their rut is a result of bad luck and not poor performance.

“We created a lot of chances (against KCB) and if we had even converted one of them, then we would have won this game. We restricted our opponents to minimal chances and in the second half, they couldn’t get near our defence. I think our loss is a result of bad luck because the players performed really well,” Omondi said.

The gaffer will be praying that his players rediscover their mojo when they face Mathare United in their next fixture on Saturday.