Defiant Posta Rangers coach rules out new signings amid goalscoring dry spell - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Action between Posta Rangers and KCB. PHOTO/POSTA RANGERS FC

Kenyan Premier League

Defiant Posta Rangers coach rules out new signings amid goalscoring dry spell

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 21, 2026 – Despite a five-match winless run, Posta Rangers head coach Charles Omondi says they will not be turning to the transfer market for solutions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Omondi believes the players at his disposal are more than capable of stemming the bad run of results.

“We will not be going into the transfer market. The players we have are capable of helping us achieve our objectives for the season. They are the ones who we will be entrusting,” the gaffer said.

The mailmen’s last win came on December 8 against Nairobi United, which they won 2-0.

Since then, Posta have drawn three games and lost twice, causing them to drop to 11th in Kenya Premier League with 22 points.

Their latest loss was a 1-0 defeat to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at the Kasarani Annex on Tuesday evening courtesy of Francis Kahata’s strike in the 23rd minute.

The gaffer believes their rut is a result of bad luck and not poor performance.

“We created a lot of chances (against KCB) and if we had even converted one of them, then we would have won this game. We restricted our opponents to minimal chances and in the second half, they couldn’t get near our defence. I think our loss is a result of bad luck because the players performed really well,” Omondi said.

The gaffer will be praying that his players rediscover their mojo when they face Mathare United in their next fixture on Saturday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020