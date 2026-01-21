Bangladesh's Request To Move T20 World Cup Games Rejected By ICC - Capital Sports
Bangladesh captain Litton Das said he had no idea if the team would take part

Cricket

Bangladesh’s Request To Move T20 World Cup Games Rejected By ICC

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 21 – Bangladesh’s request to move their matches from India at next month’s T20 World Cup have been rejected by the International Cricket Council.

Bangladesh asked for their games to be switched from India citing safety concerns amid growing tensions between the countries, and demanded to play them in Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the tournament, instead.

Indian media reported that Bangladesh had been told to agree to play in India by Wednesday or risk being kicked out of the tournament.

“It was not feasible to make changes so close to the tournament and that altering the schedule under the circumstances, in the absence of any credible security threat, could set a precedent that would jeopardise the sanctity of future ICC events,” governing body the ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The T20 World Cup begins on 7 February.

Bangladesh are due to play all four of their group-stage matches in India, including on the opening day against West Indies and against England in Kolkata on 14 February.

All of Pakistan’s matches will be played in Sri Lanka because of the tensions with India.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das told reporters after a domestic match on Tuesday that it was still “uncertain” whether they will take part in the tournament.

