Running Into the Future: Sirikwa Classic 2026 Promises Talent

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 20 – Reigning World Cross Country Champion Agnes Ngetich has urged upcoming athletes to use the Sirikwa Classic as a launching pad to their greatness.

Ngetich said she should be used as an example, having won the women’s race last year and going on to become a world champion in the 2026 event hosted in Florida, USA.

“It’s a great achievement to have such a golden event here in Eldoret, the home of champions. It gives young athletes a chance to come up and compete on a big stage,” Ng’etich said.

Agnes Jebet wins the senior women’s 10km race. PHOTO/SIRIKWA CLASSIC

Ng’etich added a light-hearted touch ahead of the February 14 race date, noting the unique motivation of competing on Valentine’s Day.

“Imagine winning a global race on Valentine’s Day. You’ll be receiving many flowers at the finishing line.”

Race CEO Barnaba Korir said the Sirikwa Classic has been deliberately structured to cater for all age groups, from young, upcoming runners to elite world-class athletes, ensuring continuity in talent identification and development.

“The programme is competitive for everyone, from the youngest future champions to seasoned international athletes. This event is about nurturing talent and ensuring we have a sustainable system that continues to produce athletes for this country,” Korir said

Korir explained that the day’s schedule, beginning at 9 am, features carefully slotted races across different age categories, giving young athletes early exposure to high-level competition. He added that the event is designed not only to develop runners but also to strengthen technical, managerial, and organizational capacity within the sport.

The Sirikwa Classic will also feature internationally televised races in the afternoon, a key requirement by World Athletics to meet global standards and showcase Kenya’s ability to host elite competitions.

Participation in senior and under-20 elite races will be strictly by invitation, while kids’ races will be open through registration. All competitions will be conducted under World Athletics regulations, including technical oversight and testing.

Korir further revealed that the prize money on offer exceeds the minimum thresholds set by World Athletics, with elite winners earning up to Ksh 773, 700 (USD 6,000) while Under-20 winners earn Ksh 162,000 (1,250 USD).

Additional short-distance races, including two-kilometre events, have been introduced to allow more athletes a chance to compete and earn prize money of Ksh 258,000 (2,000 USD).

“This event is more than competition, it is about opportunity, inspiration, and building a future for athletics that will last decades,” Korir emphasised.

Commonwealth Games silver medalist Daniel Simiu crosses the finish line to win the senior men’s 10km. PHOTO/SIRIKWA CLASSIC

Two-time Sirikwa Classic champion Daniel Ebenyo hailed the race as a crucial stepping stone in his career, crediting it for preparing him for success on the global stage.

“Winning the Sirikwa Classic in the last two editions was a major milestone for me. This competition challenged me, strengthened me, and played a significant role in preparing me for the World Cross Country Championships, where I was able to win a medal for Kenya,” Ebenyo said.

Ebenyo encouraged young athletes to fully embrace the opportunity the event presents, noting that with discipline and determination, the Sirikwa Classic can be the start of great achievements. He also confirmed that he will return to defend his title in 2026.

“I am happy to announce that I will be competing again in 2026, and I look forward to lining up once more against strong athletes from Kenya and around the world,” he said.