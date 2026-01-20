Rising Starlets Set for Tanzania Test in FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers - Capital Sports
Rising Starlets players during a training session at Kasarani. PHOTO/FKF

Football

Rising Starlets Set for Tanzania Test in FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 — Kenya’s Rising Starlets are gearing up for a crucial East African showdown against Tanzania in the next round of the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, with a two-legged tie scheduled for February.

The first leg will be played on February 7 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi, with kick-off set for 3:00 PM, before the return leg takes place a week later at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam, starting at 4:00 PM.

The Starlets head into this round high on confidence after an impressive second-round performance against Ethiopia, where they secured a dominant 5-1 aggregate victory.

Kenya held Ethiopia to a 1-1 draw away in Addis Ababa, with Elizabeth Mideva finding the back of the net, before producing a commanding display at home to claim a 4-0 win. In the Nairobi leg, goals came from Nekesa, a brace from Mideva, and a well-taken strike by Adhiambo, underlining the team’s attacking depth and growing maturity.

That convincing aggregate win not only showcased the Rising Starlets’ scoring prowess but also highlighted their resilience and tactical discipline, qualities they will need against a competitive Tanzanian side.

With qualification for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup firmly in sight, Kenya will be aiming to make home advantage count in the first leg before navigating what is expected to be a tough return fixture in Dar es Salaam.

All eyes will be on the Rising Starlets as they look to take another decisive step on the road to the global stage.

