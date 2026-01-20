Omanyala Fires Back Why Skipped IShowSpeed Exhibition Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 20, 2026 — Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, has opened up on why he chose not to take part in a highly publicized race challenge involving streamer IShowSpeed.

Speaking candidly, Omanyala emphasized that elite sport goes far beyond entertainment and viral moments.

He noted that reaching the top level of athletics comes with responsibility, discipline, and an understanding that every appearance carries consequences.

“I’ve built the Omanyala brand through years of sacrifice and consistency. When you reach a certain level, nobody can just walk into your space and turn your work into a prank,” he said.

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala heading to the finish line top in his Heat 2 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI/TEAM KENYA

The Commonwealth 100m champion explained that his preparation involves long hours of intense training, often up to seven hours a day, spread across months before the competitive season.

For him, participating in an unsanctioned exhibition race for social media engagement did not align with the demands and risks of elite performance.

“What may look like entertainment to fans is an input for me. I would have to stop training for days to prepare, and if I get injured, how do I explain that to my sponsors or management?” Omanyala said.

He further highlighted the professional implications of such decisions, revealing that competitive races had already been scheduled, with organizers having paid for flights and appearance fees.

“If I get injured in a promotional race, how do I cancel competitions that are already planned? How do I tell organizers I can’t show up because I got injured racing for likes and streams?” he posed.

Speed in Kenya

Omanyala used the moment to deliver a broader message to young athletes and creatives alike, stressing the importance of understanding self-worth and protecting one’s professional value.

“When you know your value, nobody can joke with your name; people respect what you bring to the table.”a

The sprinter’s remarks have sparked conversation around the balance between entertainment, branding, and professionalism in modern sport, particularly as athletes increasingly intersect with influencer culture.

For Omanyala, however, the line is clear: performance, preparation, and longevity come first.

IShowSpeed and Julius Yego

However, IShowSpeed managed to challenge Olympic silver medalist and World Champion Julius Yego in Javelin throw.