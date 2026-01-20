Legendary Kipchoge Calls For Honest Reckoning On Doping And Athlete Welfare

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 — Legendary Eliud Kipchoge has challenged Athletics Kenya (AK) leadership and key stakeholders to confront doping, weak structures, and inadequate athlete support systems, warning that Kenya risks failing its own talent if hard truths are not addressed.

Speaking in Eldoret during the launch of the 2026 Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour, the marathon great said Kenya’s struggles with doping are not an athlete-only problem but a collective failure of leadership, governance, and systems meant to protect runners.

“We are in Category A not because of athletes, but because of all of us,” Kipchoge said, likening the situation to a household where responsibility lies with those in charge.

Ak President Rtd Lt Gen Jack Tuwei congratulate Relay Team athletes. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kipchoge questioned why doping continues to be discussed without concrete action, urging Athletics Kenya officials and administrators to have a candid collective conversation to develop lasting solutions instead of endless unsuccessful talks.

Kipchoge also highlighted the lack of proper structures as a major barrier holding back many talented athletes.

He noted that while Kenya continues to produce champions, countless promising runners struggle due to the absence of coordinated support systems, including quality coaching, medical care, physiotherapy, financial guidance, and responsible use of data and technology.

“Many athletes fail not because they lack talent, but because they lack the right structure and support,” he said, stressing that long-term athlete development must take precedence over short-term success.

The two-time Olympic champion emphasized the importance of mental health, visibility, and financial sustainability, arguing that a strong body alone is not enough for a lasting career in athletics.

He challenged leaders to think beyond celebrating immediate winners and instead invest in systems that nurture athletes from grassroots cross-country races to elite global competition.

World Record holder Eliud Kipchoge speaking to Capital FM Sports Editor Alex Isaboke after defending his Berlin Marathon title to claim his historic fifth Berlin title.

Kipchoge praised events like the Sirikwa Classic for creating genuine pathways for young talent, describing cross-country as a crucial foundation for future success.

He encouraged youth participation and called on talent scouts and corporate partners to remain actively involved throughout the year, not just on race day.

As he concluded, Kipchoge made it clear that his message was not about assigning blame, but demanding responsibility.

“If we get this right, we will not only produce winners, we will build athletes for life,” he said.

The Sirikwa Classic, marking its fifth edition, is set to take place on February 14 at the Lobo Village in Eldoret, a date Kipchoge lightheartedly referred to as a “day of love” for athletics fans, while underscoring that the sport’s future depends on honesty, structure, and collective accountability.