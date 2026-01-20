Kenya’s Kibugu, Rwandese Nsanzuwera Share Lead Heading Into Absa Invitational Final Round

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu and Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera are tied at the top of the leaderboard on 8-under par heading into the final round of the Absa Invitational Series, the season finale of the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing at Karen Country Club.

The two leaders, who were paired together in the same flight, traded positions throughout a dramatic second round as the contest for the title intensified.

Kibugu, who began the day as the overnight leader, started steadily with birdies on the 2nd and 6th holes before dropping a shot on the 9th. On the back nine, he added birdies on the 12th, 14th, and 18th, with bogeys on the 11th and 17th. He signed for a 2-under-par 68 to remain at the summit on 8-under par overall.

Speaking after his round, Kibugu said:

“I started decently with a birdie on the second and felt I had some momentum, but my distance control was not as sharp as I wanted. After mistakes on nine and eleven, I focused on making good swings and giving myself chances. A few sloppy mistakes were coming in, but I will work on that. I am excited about tomorrow. Competitive golf is always exciting, and especially with Celestin, it is fitting that we are in the finale together.”

Nsanzuwera, who is chasing his third win of the inaugural Sunshine Development Tour season, opened his round strongly with a blemish-free front nine, picking up birdies on the 5th, 8th, and 9th holes.

He continued the momentum after the turn with birdies on the 10th and 12th to briefly take the outright lead. However, bogeys on the 14th, 15th, and 17th saw him drop shots before he recovered with a crucial birdie on the 18th to finish the day tied for the lead.

Reflecting on his round, Nsanzuwera said:

Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera tees off during the second round of the Absa Invitational Series, the final leg of the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing at Karen Country Club

“It was not a bad day overall. I missed a few putts early, but managed to find my rhythm and picked up birdies on the front nine to get to ten under. The back nine was tougher with three bogeys, but I was happy to finish strongly on eighteen. My focus tomorrow is to stay disciplined, put the ball in the right positions, and give myself chances. It is the final round of the season, so it has to be my best.”

Isaiah Otuke sits third on 4-under par overall after carding a 1-under par second round that included birdies on the 2nd, 8th, 12th, 14th, and 17th, against bogeys on the 4th, 9th, 13th, and 16th.

Tied for fourth on 3 under par is a three-way group comprising Mike Kisia and amateurs Elvis Muigua and Taimur Malik. Muigua of Ndumberi Golf Club produced an impressive 3 under par round following an opening round of level par.

“I am happy with how I played today,” said Muigua. “I started strongly and felt good momentum through the round. Tomorrow I just need to stick to my routine. Playing alongside professionals has been a great learning experience and has helped me grow my game.”

A total of 34 players made the cut, which was set at 5-over par, with the top 30 players and ties advancing to the final round.

The final round of the Absa Invitational Series will be played on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, at the par-70 Karen Country Club, with the first tee time scheduled for 7.30 am.

A prize purse of Ksh. 2 million will be at stake, with the winner set to take home Ksh. 400,000. The tournament will also mark the crowning of the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing Order of Merit winner, with Sunshine Tour cards to be awarded at the close of the event.