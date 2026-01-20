Kahata Opens Account With KCB To Inspire Bankers Dispatch Posta In FKF PL Tie

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Francis Kahata started his life in KCB FC on a high after opening an account with the bankers to inspire the Robert Matano side edge out Posta Rangers 1-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played on Tuesday at the Kasarani Annex.

Kahata, who joined KCB in the January mid-season transfer window, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.

Posta had a chance to level scores in the 40th minute, but Trevor Teddy missed a penalty.

The win saw KCB end a three-match winless run to climb sixth on the log with 25 points, while Posta remained 11th with 22 points.