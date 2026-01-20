Joshua’s Driver Appears In Court After Crash That Killed Two

LAGOS, Nigeria, Jan 20 – A chauffeur who was driving Anthony Joshua when their car crashed killing two of the boxer’s friends has appeared in a court in Nigeria.

Adeniyi Kayode, 46, was previously charged with four crimes, including death by dangerous driving.

Joshua’s personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, died on 29 December after their vehicle collided with a stationary lorry near Lagos. Joshua was treated in the hospital for his injuries.

Kayode arrived at Sagamu Magistrates Court in Ogun state on Tuesday, but the case was adjourned until 25 February after the prosecutor was granted more time to gain legal advice.

Kayode faced the court wearing a black hoodie, black shoes and a pair of black trousers. He did not speak during the hearing.

He was previously released from custody after being granted bail of 5 million Naira ($3,500; £2,600).

The former heavyweight champion was a passenger in the crash, which killed his team members Latif Ayodele (left) and Sina Ghami (right)

Joshua, a former heavyweight champion, was discharged from the hospital two days after the Lexus SUV crashed on the busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway, in south-west Nigeria.

Ghami and Ayodele were both pronounced dead at the scene, while 36-year-old Joshua was pictured being helped from the wreckage.

Following the crash, the boxer posted a tribute to Ghami and Ayodele on Instagram, writing: “I didn’t even realise how special they are.

“I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men.

“100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents.”

Joshua, who was born in Watford, has family roots in Sagamu – a town in Ogun state, near the crash site.

He was on his way to visit relatives for New Year celebrations in the town at the time of the crash, a family member told the BBC.

Kayode has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver’s licence.