“It Was A Challenge, Not An Attack”, Says Journalist Mamadou On Pamoja AFCON 2027 Remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 — Ivorian journalist Mamadou Gaye has defended his controversial comments on the preparedness of Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, insisting his remarks were meant as constructive criticism rather than an attack on East Africa.

Gaye found himself at the centre of debate after questioning whether the three co-hosts currently have the infrastructure standards required to match the benchmark set by Morocco, the hosts of the just-concluded AFCON.

His comments drew sharp reactions, particularly from Kenyan journalists, who felt his assessment was dismissive and unfair.

However, speaking at length to clarify his position, Gaye remained unapologetic, saying he intended to challenge the region to raise its standards.

“I did not say this to harm anybody. I said it as a challenge. Africa must be honest with itself if we want to improve,” Gaye explained.

Drawing comparisons with Morocco’s hosting model, Gaye pointed to seamless transport networks, high-quality stadiums and accommodation, and overall efficiency as the new minimum standard for major continental tournaments.

He noted that Morocco’s infrastructure allows fans and teams to travel easily between cities by train, road or bus, while stadium pitches remain world-class even under heavy rain.

According to Gaye, this is the level CAF and the global football audience will expect in 2027.

“From now on, after Morocco, we don’t want anything less,” he said, warning that criticism in 2027 would be far harsher if gaps are not addressed now.

He acknowledged that East Africa has made progress, but argued that major challenges remain once one leaves capital cities, citing limited highways, insufficient top-class stadiums, and gaps in hospitality infrastructure.

He also referenced CAF’s history of withdrawing hosting rights from countries deemed unprepared, including Kenya in 1996, as proof that sentiment does not outweigh standards.

Gaye also highlighted operational issues that go beyond stadiums, pointing to logistics, mobility and fan experience as critical components of hosting AFCON.

He noted that during recent tournaments, including last year’s CHAN co-hosted in the region, challenges such as ticketing confusion, crowd control concerns and fans breaching perimeter walls exposed areas that still need urgent attention.

“These tournaments are not only about what happens on the pitch. They are about organisation, security, transport, hotels and how fans experience the event,” he said.

On the idea of multiple countries hosting a major tournament, Gaye said the concept itself is sound, but only if all hosts are fully prepared. With CAF and African football now under intense global scrutiny, he warned that failure to meet expectations could see hosting rights taken away, regardless of political goodwill.

Despite the backlash, Gaye made it clear he has no regrets.

“Why should I apologise?” he asked. “I am African, and I criticise myself so that we can improve. We must be open-minded and accept positive criticism.”

As the debate continues, Gaye’s comments have reignited an important conversation about AFCON 2027, not just as a football event, but as a test of East Africa’s ability to deliver infrastructure, organisation and experience at the highest level.