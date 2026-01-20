AFCON Towel Scuffles: Senegal Reserve Keeper Jokes On His Unique Role

RABAT, Morocco, Jan 20 – Senegal’s reserve goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf has joked about his unique role of protecting his team-mate’s towel in his side’s chaotic Afcon final victory on Sunday.

Diouf, 26, was an unused substitute during the final in Rabat but played a key role in Senegal’s second continental triumph in five years amid extraordinary circumstances.

In the torrential conditions, ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy was regularly required to dry his gloves.

It was a task that was made much harder by Morocco repeatedly trying to discard the 33-year-old’s towel, a tactic they were also seen to deploy in the semi-final win against Nigeria.

Diouf, though, was on hand to protect his team-mates towel from the ball boys and flag bearers over the course of the 120 minutes.

At one point, the Senegal keeper was tackled to the ground by three of the ball boys and dragged around on the floor. Video footage also shows him running away from the ball boys.

Footage later in the game also appeared to show Morocco captain Acharf Hakimi tossing one of Senegal’s towels over an advertising board.

Posting to Instagram after the final, Diouf poked fun at the extreme lengths he went to aid Senegal’s secure victory, as he shared a photo of his winners’ medal and now-iconic towel.

Diouf’s post, which was accompanied by a love-struck emoji and a crying‑laughing emoji, said: “There it is – the medal and the towel.”

Infantino slams ‘ugly scenes’ after Senegal protests

Morocco haven’t won Afcon since 1976

In a sensational final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Pape Gueye netted a stunning individual effort in the fourth minute of extra-time to win the game for Senegal.

However, the goal came after Senegal – instructed by head coach Pape Thiaw – temporarily refused to play the match.

Thiaw was left reeling in second-half stoppage when referee Jean Jacques Ndala ruled out his side’s goal before Morocco were awarded a 98th minute penalty.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane remained on the pitch despite his side’s protests and was eventually successful in convincing his team to return to the field.

After a delay of 17 minutes, Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz – the tournament’s top scorer with five goals – fluffed his lines from the penalty spot with a bizarre and untimely Panenka attempt.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino strongly condemned the “ugly scenes” in a post on Instagram.