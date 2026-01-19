Ulinzi Starlets Stay True to Plan as Youth Blend Powers Home Win - Capital Sports
Ulinzi Starlets Siliya Rasoha in action against Kibera Soccer Women's Amina Nyakoa. PHOTO/FKF WOMEN'S PREMIER LEAGUE

Harambee Starlets

Ulinzi Starlets Stay True to Plan as Youth Blend Powers Home Win

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 19, 2026 — Ulinzi Starlets head coach Collins Ochieng has praised his players’ discipline, adaptability and growing squad depth after guiding the team to a 2–0 victory, highlighting the importance of blending young talents with experienced players.

Ochieng began by giving thanks for a safe match, noting that avoiding injuries was a major positive on the day.

He explained that the team’s tactical approach largely worked as intended, even though there were moments when execution dipped.

“First, I thank God for this game and for coming through it without serious injuries. Tactically the game plan worked, although there were moments when it didn’t fully come together,” Ochieng said.

The Ulinzi tactician emphasized the club’s long-term vision, pointing to the integration of younger players alongside senior figures as the backbone of the team’s progress.

 “Integrating young players with senior players is very important for us. That is the backbone of this team. In two or three years, these youngsters will be at a much higher level,” he added.

Ochieng also noted that the smooth transition of players into the team structure makes the coaching job easier and strengthens both the senior side and the youth system.

Ulinzi Starlets head coach Collins Ochieng’ issues instructions on the touchline. PHOTO/FKF WOMEN’S PREMIER LEAGUE

Match-winner Elizabeth Mideva echoed the coach’s sentiments, crediting belief, persistence and faith for the result.

The Ulinzi Starlets striker was delighted to get on the scoresheet and seal the victory.

“We kept pushing from start to finish. We trusted God and believed we would win today,” Mideva said.

The forward expressed her joy at scoring the decisive goal, describing it as a reward for the team’s collective effort and determination.

“I’m very happy to have scored the winning goal. We pushed as hard as we could until we got the win, and I’m grateful,” she added.

The result underlined Ulinzi Starlets’ growing confidence and cohesion as they continue to build a competitive squad anchored on youth development and tactical discipline.

