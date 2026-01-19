Senegal walk off in Afcon final over penalty award - Capital Sports
Senegal's El Hadji Malick Diouf tackles Morocco's Brahim Diaz. PHOTO/TOTALENERGIES AFCON 2025

Afcon 2025

Senegal walk off in Afcon final over penalty award

Published

RABAT, Morocco, January 19, 2026 – Senegal temporarily refused to finish the Africa Cup of Nations final after hosts Morocco were awarded a controversial stoppage-time penalty with the game level at 0-0.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw tried to usher his team off the field in the 98th-minute when the hosts were awarded a spot-kick when defender Abdoulaye Seck brought down Brahim Diaz.

The Real Madrid forward stepped up to take the penalty when the players returned to the field, but had his attempted panenka penalty saved.

Thiaw, 44, was irritated with referee Jean Jacques Ndala – who awarded the penalty after reviewing the incident on the VAR monitor – for ruling out a goal for his side moments earlier.

Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr had bundled home from close-range, but his effort was chalked off after a foul from Everton’s Idrissa Gueye on Achraf Hakimi.

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy went to the dressing room, but returned to the field with Sadio Mane trying to encourage his players to finish the game.

Ndala blew the full-time whistle immediately after and Senegal opened the scoring through Pape Gueye four minutes into extra time.

