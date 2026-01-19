Man City sign Guehi from Palace – what will he bring?

MANCHESTER, England, January 19, 2026 – Manchester City have completed the signing of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi for £20m.

The England defender, who has been linked with some of Europe’s top clubs, almost joined Liverpool last summer, and was out of contract at the end of this season.

Guehi had a medical on Sunday after agreeing personal terms with City and has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract.

The Chelsea academy product has played 188 times for Palace since joining from Swansea in 2021, with 33 of his appearances coming this season as they embarked on their first Conference League campaign.

His arrival follows City’s signing of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth for £62.5m on 9 January.

Guehi said he is “really happy and incredibly proud” to become a City player.

“This move feels like the culmination of all the hard work I have put into my career,” he added.

“I am now at the best club in England and part of an unbelievable squad of players. It feels good to be able to say that.”

Why have Man City signed Guehi?

City first started talks with Guehi, 25, earlier this month following injuries to defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias.

For Saturday’s defeat at neighbours Manchester United, City fielded an back four containing three players aged 21 or under – Rico Lewis, Abdukodir Khusanov and Max Alleyne – alongside 30-year-old Nathan Ake. Alleyne was replaced at half-time by fellow 20-year-old Nico O’Reilly.

Defending was their big weakness against United, who won the game 2-0, and Guehi’s arrival will add some much-needed experience and quality to City’s backline.

On statistics compiled since the start of last season, Guehi ranks inside the top 10 among Premier League centre-backs for clean sheets, duels won, aerial duels won and line-breaking passes. This season he is in the top 10 for interceptions, recoveries and duel success.

He will also provide strong leadership, having captained Palace to victory over City in last May’s FA Cup final, as well as playing a major part in England’s run to the final of the 2024 European Championship.

How will he fit into the team?

Umir Irfan

Football tactics correspondent

Guehi’s ability on the ball is something City will benefit from – particularly given how deep teams tend to defend against them.

When City lost at United on Saturday, their central defenders were given the most time and space on the ball, but with John Stones, Gvardiol and Dias out, they lacked the quality to take advantage of this.

Proficient at passing and dribbling with both feet while being a strong carrier of the ball, Guehi is able to get his teams up the pitch when not immediately pressed.

City lacked players who were able to switch play or hit the ball long when United committed extra defenders to one side. This is a strength of Guehi’s and with both feet. Across the entirety of last season, Guehi played an average of 7.3 long passes per 90 minutes at a 45.7% pass accuracy.

When City have had possession this season, they have tended to keep both central defenders back while their full-backs push on. At times, midfielder Bernardo Silva has split the centre-backs to form a temporary back three.

Guehi’s versatility is useful here. For Palace and England, he has shown an ability to play as either left or right-sided centre-half in a back four, and all three positions of a back three too.

With City often opting to play with three at the back in possession, Guehi will feel comfortable however he is used.

Although his aerial ability is not his biggest attribute, Guehi competes strongly in ground duels towards the left side of the pitch.

His ability to utilise his body and tackle with both feet after stepping up into the opposition half will be a much-needed quality in covering for City’s attacking full-backs as they attempt to press teams high.

Guardiola has spoken fondly of Khusanov and Alleyne in recent weeks but clearly feels leadership is needed in the absence of Dias. Guehi’s pedigree as a Premier League captain will provide a guiding voice for City’s young defenders.

With Stones and Ake often injured and heading towards the latter part of their City careers, this appears an astute buy.

Guehi and Semenyo deals show long-term thinking – analysis

Shamoon Hafez, Manchester City reporter

Manchester City have signalled their intent with the signings of Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo in this transfer window, but defeat by Manchester United on Saturday has left them seven points behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

With Pep Guardiola’s side still competing on all four fronts, both players will bolster a squad hit by a number of injuries again this season, and will do so for the long term, having signed five-and-a-half year contracts.

Guehi and Semenyo had the pick of numerous other clubs but chose City.

Sources say the signing of Guehi is not a knee-jerk reaction or panic buy because of the issues in defence – he is a player that they have admired for a while and would have pushed to sign in the summer. But the opportunity to complete a deal came about this month and proved too good to turn down.

Though Guehi was in the final months of his Crystal Palace contract, a £20m fee is modest for a player classed as one of the best English defenders – one who could easily have joined Liverpool, and who is still relatively young at 25.