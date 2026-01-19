Kibugu Surges Ahead in final leg of Sunshine Development Tour East Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 19, 2026 – Windsor Golf and Country Club professional Njoroge Kibugu carded an impressive 6-under par 64 to take the early lead after the opening round of the Absa Invitational Series, the final leg of the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing, at Karen Country Club.

Kibugu’s round featured three birdies on the front nine at the 1st, 7th and 9th holes, with dropped shots on the 6th and 8th.

On the back nine, he picked up a birdie on the 10th before dropping shots on the 11th and 13th.

He closed strongly with birdies on the 16th and 17th to sign off on a 64 on the par 70 Karen course.

Speaking after his round, Kibugu said: “It was pretty alright today, smooth sailing. I had two bogeys on the card but finishing at six under, I am happy with the round. The course played quite well. The greens are not the smoothest, but I will take the score. The strategy for tomorrow is to just stick to my game plan as I did today and just hope for the best.”

Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera sits second on the leaderboard after posting 5-under par.

Johnny Limb in action at the final leg of the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa at Karen Country Club.

His round included birdies on holes 1, 2, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 17, with a bogey on the 11th and a double bogey on the 13th.

Commenting on his performance, Nsanzuwera said: “I started pretty well with a birdie on the tenth where I teed off. I made mistakes on eleven and thirteen, but I stayed focused and did not drop any more shots. Finishing five under is a good start. I really want to win the overall title because it would be my third win on the tour, and winning the final event would mean earning a Sunshine Tour card.”

Taking the third spot is Nigeria’s Kamalo Bako who finished his round on 4-under par. His round featured birdies on 2,6,16 and 18, an eagle on 12.

He only dropped shots on the 5th, 11th and 15th.

Fourth place is shared by Isaiah Otuke and Johnny Limb, both on 3-under par.

Otuke’s round featured birdies on the 2nd, 9th, 10th, 12th, 14th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes, with bogeys on the 3rd, 7th, 11th, 13th and 15th holes.

Limb’s card included birdies on the 1st, 7th, 10th, 12th and 14th holes, with bogeys on the 13th and 15th holes.

Speaking after his round, Limb said: “The course was playing fair and I am happy with my score. It feels more comfortable playing at home. I have played here since I was a kid, so I know my way around and felt confident coming into this tournament.”

Tied for sixth place are Daniel Nduva, Mike Kisia, Kenneth Bollo, Uganda’s Otile Ronald and Nigeria’s Kamalo Bako with a score of 2-under, all within touching distance heading into the second round.

The Absa Invitational Series at Karen Country Club carries a prize purse of Ksh 2 million, along with Official World Golf Ranking points and Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit points, which are crucial in determining qualification for the Sunshine Development Tour Africa Championship, a key pathway to earning Sunshine Tour membership.