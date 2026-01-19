Kibera Soccer coach proud of girls' fighting spirit despite loss to Ulinzi Starlets - Capital Sports
Kibera Soccer Women line up before their match against Ulinzi Starlets. PHOTO/FKF WOMEN'S PREMIER LEAGUE

Women Premier League

Kibera Soccer coach proud of girls’ fighting spirit despite loss to Ulinzi Starlets

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 19, 2026 – Kibera Soccer Women head coach George Bob Okalo struck a reflective but optimistic tone following his side’s 2–0 loss to Ulinzi Starlets on Sunday at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, describing the result as a learning moment built on small but decisive errors.

The coach pointed to lapses in execution while trying to play out from the back, noting that both goals came from moments where Kibera attempted to stay true to their possession-based philosophy.

“I think we made a mistake on the first goal and again on the second while trying to keep the ball, but this is how we want to play,” said Coach Bob.

Despite the defeat, the tactician defended his players, insisting that he would not single out individuals for mistakes, instead focusing on improving decision-making and pass execution in training.

“I will not blame the player because we want to play this way. We will work on making the passes better, and I think the girls played really well,” he added.

Coach Bob also praised Ulinzi Starlets for their performance, acknowledging their quality and composure on the day, while expressing confidence that Kibera Soccer Women will grow stronger as the season progresses.

With key lessons taken from the encounter, Kibera Soccer Women now turn their focus to refining the finer details as they continue their FKF Women’s Premier League campaign.

In this article:
