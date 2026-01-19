Caf promise stern action after Senegal walk off from pitch in hot tempered Afcon final against Morocco - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Patrice Motsepe was apppointed CAF president in 2021

Afcon 2025

Caf promise stern action after Senegal walk off from pitch in hot tempered Afcon final against Morocco

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 19, 2026 – The Confederation of African Football (Caf) have promised to take action against inappropriate behaviour in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat on Sunday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The continental governing body condemned unsavoury scenes witnessed in the tie at Prince Moullay Abdallah Stadium and say they are reviewing footage before wielding the axe.

“The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) condemns the unacceptable behaviour of some players and officials during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat last night,” Caf said in a statement.

It added: “CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organizers. CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty.”

The tie threatened to end prematurely when a section of Senegalese players walked out of the pitch after Morocco were awarded a penalty in the last second of the game following a lengthy VAR review.

Subject of the review was El Hadji Malick Diouf’s foul on Brahim Diaz from a corner.

The decision irked the West Africans who then stormed to the tunnel on instructions of their head coach, Pape Thiaw.

However, after close to 15 minutes, the players returned, with more drama to follow as Diaz’s attempted panenka was easily saved by Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy.

It was a save that proved crucial — and devastating for the hosts — as the Senegalese eventually scored the winner through Pape Gueye’s long range strike in the first half of extra time.

Afterwards, Morocco coach Walid Regragui accused Thiaw of embarrassing the continent by asking his players to leave the pitch.

On the other hand, Thiaw apologised for the action, saying he was caught in the heat of the moment.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020