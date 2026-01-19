Caf promise stern action after Senegal walk off from pitch in hot tempered Afcon final against Morocco

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 19, 2026 – The Confederation of African Football (Caf) have promised to take action against inappropriate behaviour in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat on Sunday night.

The continental governing body condemned unsavoury scenes witnessed in the tie at Prince Moullay Abdallah Stadium and say they are reviewing footage before wielding the axe.

“The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) condemns the unacceptable behaviour of some players and officials during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat last night,” Caf said in a statement.

It added: “CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organizers. CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty.”

The tie threatened to end prematurely when a section of Senegalese players walked out of the pitch after Morocco were awarded a penalty in the last second of the game following a lengthy VAR review.

Subject of the review was El Hadji Malick Diouf’s foul on Brahim Diaz from a corner.

The decision irked the West Africans who then stormed to the tunnel on instructions of their head coach, Pape Thiaw.

However, after close to 15 minutes, the players returned, with more drama to follow as Diaz’s attempted panenka was easily saved by Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy.

It was a save that proved crucial — and devastating for the hosts — as the Senegalese eventually scored the winner through Pape Gueye’s long range strike in the first half of extra time.

Afterwards, Morocco coach Walid Regragui accused Thiaw of embarrassing the continent by asking his players to leave the pitch.

On the other hand, Thiaw apologised for the action, saying he was caught in the heat of the moment.