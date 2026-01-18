Van Persie son scores first senior goals in Feyenoord defeat

FEYENOORD, The Netherlands, January 18, 2026 – Shaqueel van Persie scored his first senior goals as the Feyenoord team managed by his father Robin suffered a late derby defeat by Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie.

With Feyenoord trailing 2-0 after goals from Joshua Kitolano and Mitchell van Bergen, former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin brought on his 19-year-old son on 63 minutes.

Hwang In-beom halved the deficit within a minute only for Shunsuke Mito to restore Sparta’s two-goal advantage.

But Van Persie Jr looked to have claimed his side a point when he scored twice – including a spectacular overhead kick – in the final four minutes of normal time to make it 3-3.

Kitolano had the last word, though, scoring his second goal of the game in the third minute of added time to snatch victory for Sparta.

Feyenoord are second in the table – 16 points behind league leaders PSV.