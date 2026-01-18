Spurs chiefs consider Frank's future as manager - Capital Sports
Brentford manager Thomas Frank

English Premiership

Spurs chiefs consider Frank’s future as manager

Published

LONDON, England, January 18, 2026 – Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank is under significant internal scrutiny with the club considering calling time on his seven-month reign.

The Dane has endured an underwhelming start to life at Tottenham since his appointment last summer.

BBC Sport understands at least one member of the club’s executive team has actively raised the option of ending Frank’s reign in recent weeks.

The club have so far backed Frank despite Spurs’ struggles this season, but Saturday’s home defeat by West Ham means his position is now under threat as the club’s hierarchy weighs up whether they should move immediately or give Frank a chance to turn things round.

The defeat leaves Spurs 14th in the Premier League, having won just seven of their 22 games this season, and large sections of the supporters have already lost faith in the former Brentford boss.

He was taunted by his own fans with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” during the closing stages of the loss to West Ham.

Frank only joined the club in June following the dismissal of Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs have won just once in their past eight matches and are out of both domestic cup competitions.

They are currently 11th in the Champions League and face Borussia Dortmund this week in a game that is crucial to their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

