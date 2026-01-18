Sports PS Mwangi makes bold claim about Afcon 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 18, 2026 – Sports principal secretary Elijah Mwangi says the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which Kenya will co-host, will be much better than the last edition in Morocco.

While welcoming the world to East Africa, the PS said Kenya will strive to host an unforgettable tournament.

“We welcome the entire Africa, the entire world, all sportsmen, sportswomen, fans. We shall make it and we shall make it better than CHAN (Africa Nations Championships) and if possible, better than Morocco. Karibuni, Kenya,” Mwangi said.

Kenya will co-host the continental tournament with neighbours, Uganda and Tanzania, the first time it will be held in the East Africa region.

Mwangi was part of the ‘Pamoja’ delegation that received the Afcon flag following the final between hosts Morocco and Senegal at the Prince Moullay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday night.

The PS said all hands are on deck to ensure the success of the tournament.

“Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda are grateful to receive the flag today from CAF. That means, immediately, we shall be hosting AFCON come the year 2027. We have the capacity, we have what it takes, both infrastructure-wise, the amenities within the country, including our teams,” Mwangi said.

He added: “It is a very great opportunity for Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda to showcase what we have as a country. We know we shall make it. We did it during China. We did run and we have support of CAF. The president is really supporting us.”