Mark of a champion: Ambani revels in Leopards’ comeback win over APS Bomet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 18, 2026 – AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani says Saturday’s 2-1 win over APS Bomet is testament to his team’s championship mentality.

Ambani says their comeback victory was fuelled by their desire to tighten their hold on the Kenya Premier League standings.

“I am glad with the way we fought back to win the game. It is truly a mark of champions and our intent to fight for the title. When we conceded the first goal, we had to take a risk and make some attacking changes to maximise our chances of victory. I am delighted that the players responded,” the gaffer said.

The law enforcers took the lead in the 84th minute through Philip Wasai, stunning the capacity crowd at Nyayo Stadium into silence.

However, Christopher Koloti and Ronald Sichenje saved the felines’ blushes, scoring in the 97th and 99th minutes to earn Ingwe all the three points.

The coach praised their 12th man for their patience and unwavering support even when they went behind.

“A huge thank you to the fans…even after our opponents scored, they did not lose heart. They kept cheering us on as they have done throughout the season. My message to them would be to watch this space…better things are coming,” he said.

The win takes Leopards to the top of the table with 33 points, three ahead of Gor Mahia who play Mara Sugar on Sunday.