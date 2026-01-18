Mark of a champion: Ambani revels in Leopards' comeback win over APS Bomet - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

AFC Leopards players celebrate after their win over APS Bomet. PHOTO/AFC LEOPARDS SC

Kenyan Premier League

Mark of a champion: Ambani revels in Leopards’ comeback win over APS Bomet

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 18, 2026 – AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani says Saturday’s 2-1 win over APS Bomet is testament to his team’s championship mentality.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ambani says their comeback victory was fuelled by their desire to tighten their hold on the Kenya Premier League standings.

“I am glad with the way we fought back to win the game. It is truly a mark of champions and our intent to fight for the title. When we conceded the first goal, we had to take a risk and make some attacking changes to maximise our chances of victory. I am delighted that the players responded,” the gaffer said.

The law enforcers took the lead in the 84th minute through Philip Wasai, stunning the capacity crowd at Nyayo Stadium into silence.

However, Christopher Koloti and Ronald Sichenje saved the felines’ blushes, scoring in the 97th and 99th minutes to earn Ingwe all the three points.

The coach praised their 12th man for their patience and unwavering support even when they went behind.

“A huge thank you to the fans…even after our opponents scored, they did not lose heart. They kept cheering us on as they have done throughout the season. My message to them would be to watch this space…better things are coming,” he said.

The win takes Leopards to the top of the table with 33 points, three ahead of Gor Mahia who play Mara Sugar on Sunday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020