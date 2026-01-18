How Malaga-born Diaz became Morocco’s national icon

RABAT, Morocco, January 18, 2026 – Brahim Diaz was born in Malaga but has become a national icon for Morocco as they chase a second Africa Cup of Nations title on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Real Madrid forward – who made one senior appearance for Spain – switched allegiances to Morocco in 2023 and is the top scorer at this year’s Afcon.

Diaz’s mother, Patricia, hails from Malaga, a city like most of those by the sea, shaped by movement across cultures. His father, Sufiel, was born in Melilla – a Spanish city on the north African coast – into a Moroccan family. From early on, Brahim grew up understanding that identity does not need to be singular.

As a child, he travelled several times to Nador to visit his grandmother and cousins. There, he was dressed like any other Moroccan boy. In family photos he appears next to his grandmother, wearing a traditional Moroccan veil. Brahim has often summed it up simply: “I have always felt 100% Spanish and 100% Moroccan.”

Before 11-a-side football, Brahim was shaped by futsal. At four or five years old, he was already learning to survive in tight spaces. That influence remains visible today: close control, dribbling in crowded areas, explosive acceleration, and the ability to strike with the toe when there is no time to adjust.

He later moved to seven-a-side, playing for modest Malaga-based teams such as Tiro Pichon and Mortadelo. Malaga wanted to sign him when he was just five or six, but his father chose patience: small teams, futsal, learning without rushing.

When he eventually joined Malaga and began to stand out – before the age of 16 – Europe took notice. In 2010, at a tournament organised by Spanish radio legend Jose Ramon de la Morena, Brahim was named MVP. His Malaga side were eliminated by Real Madrid in the semi-finals but he left his mark, scoring against Luca Zidane.

Manchester City then arrived with a clear, long-term project. Brahim moved to England in 2015. He did not speak English, but education had always been central within the family. A year later he signed his first professional contract. City were no longer just a big club – they had ambition, structure and a globally respected academy. Today, Brahim speaks English fluently and feels he was offered a very strong foundation in Manchester.

While many young talents accept early loans, Brahim refused shortcuts. At 17, modest Spanish top-flight clubs wanted him on loan. He said no. In his mind, only one path existed: consistency and elite surroundings. His entire family moved to Manchester with him.

The next step felt inevitable. In 2019 he joined Real Madrid in a £21m deal – a record fee at the time for a City academy product. The opportunity was irresistible. But his early period in Madrid was disrupted by a series of injuries which prevented him from settling and building continuity at the Bernabeu.

A three-season loan spell at AC Milan followed. There, his career reached a defining moment: wearing the iconic number 10 shirt and playing a decisive role in Milan’s Serie A title. He delivered important goals, stood out on big European nights, and showed leadership that went beyond his years and what his slight frame might suggest.

Then came his return to Madrid.

At Real Madrid he does not play as much as he would like – hardly anyone ever does – but he accepts it as part of the process. “Everything will come,” he tells those close to him.

What works, he does not change. After matches, his family, who still live nearby, pick him up and take him home. Normality, the anchor.

His goal celebration tells its own story. Brahim lifts his elbows and hands, as if saying: “See? What looks difficult becomes easy if you work for it.” It is a gesture of personal overcoming.

Sufiel, Patricia and his four sisters remember him repeating the same gesture as a boy after winning a match or even a board game. What began as a private expression of triumph – “yes, I am that good” – has become a message of perseverance.

He crosses himself before games, but he also deeply respects his father’s heritage. He studies it, follows life in Morocco closely, and is currently trying to learn Arabic. “Very difficult,” he admits, but he is committed.

His first appearance for Morocco at Afcon produced a powerful image. After the national anthem the Crown Prince – the King’s son – greeted each player. When it was Brahim’s turn, he performed the traditional Moroccan gesture, shook hands and leaned slightly closer. The stadium erupted. But Morocco had fallen in love with him long before.

Morocco’s interest dated back years, even before the 2018 Russia World Cup. Brahim was part of Spain’s under-21s and waited. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente later confirmed Brahim had been included in Spain’s preliminary list – he was not discarded. He had to choose. Morocco’s federation showed constant affection, explaining the country, its customs and its vision. Brahim made his decision.

The goals did not come immediately after he made his Morocco debut in 2024, but every time he touched the ball there was electricity in the air, the feeling that something was about to happen. Now the numbers reflect that sensation: 13 goals in 21 games. He scored in every round up to the semi-finals at this Afcon. No Moroccan player had ever done that. One more goal would see him equal Ahmed Faras as Morocco’s all-time top scorer at the tournament.

‘Morocco need Brahim at his best’

The team now revolves around him. Morocco have only won one Afcon, but expectations are enormous.

Like at Real Madrid, winning is the minimum requirement. They are hosting the tournament, in spectacular stadiums, with heavy investment, so the pressure is immense. Victory here is influence, power, national statement. Even a draw against Mali was met with whistles.

Fans believe it is written. But nothing is. They need Brahim at his best and the team to function collectively. His form helps, as does his experience in high-pressure moments: decisive goals for Milan, key contributions for Real, strikes against elite opposition such as Atletico Madrid, when margins are thin and the stakes are highest.

In Morocco – a country deeply immersed in Spanish football culture, where Real Madrid and Barcelona dominate everyday life – Brahim has become a national icon.

When he posts something on social media the reactions surpass those received by stars like Achraf Hakimi, Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen. He is the face of the company that introduced 5G to Morocco. His image appears on billboards, petrol stations and shirts bearing his number 10. He is also working towards creating a football foundation, aiming to leave a lasting legacy.

He does not speak to the Morocco press. He lives in a bunker. Neither Real Madrid nor the Moroccan federation want distractions. He gave just one interview – the week he announced his decision to represent Morocco – at the request of the federation president. Nothing since.

Then came the dance. When he celebrated his group-stage goal against Mali even those closest to him were surprised. “I’ve seen this dance in Morocco, so I’m trying,” he said. No-one knew it had been prepared. It went viral. Now the crowd celebrates victories the same way.

Brahim Diaz arrives at the Africa Cup of Nations final as the symbol of a modern and ambitious Morocco. But it feels winning the final is the only possibility. He has lived with that pressure, and has wanted it, since he became a professional, so his team-mates know what they have to do. Give him the ball.