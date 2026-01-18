Chelsea in talks for Rennes defender Jacquet

LONDON, England, January 18, 2026 – Chelsea have held talks to sign Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet during the winter transfer window.

The Blues have spoken to both Rennes and the 20-year-old’s agent over a January move but are currently being quoted more than £60m to secure a deal this month.

The France Under-21 international is known to be interested in the move although BBC Sport understands there is substantial rival interest.

The talks follow an internal decision at Stamford Bridge to bring forward plans to sign a centre-back by six months, instead of waiting until the summer.

Alternative options will also be considered. There is reported interest in Como defender Jacabo Ramon – who is also attracting attention from Real Madrid – and Bournemouth‘s Marcos Senesi.

Senesi, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is also a Juventus target, while the south-coast club have yet to receive any formal contact from Chelsea.

Chelsea had previously explored signing a centre-back for former manager Enzo Maresca last summer, but key target Dean Huijsen opted to join Real Madrid.

Other options were assessed but Chelsea did not believe they could find a suitable alternative, contributing to one of Maresca’s early frustrations that eventually played a part in his mid-season departure.

The desire to sign a ball-playing centre-back came after Levi Colwill sustained a serious knee injury in pre-season, although his recovery is progressing well and there is optimism he will feature later in the campaign. He remains central to Chelsea‘s long-term plans.

There is also growing expectation that both Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo will reach a crossroads in the summer, when they will have two years remaining on their contracts and either sign new deals or face the possibility of being sold.