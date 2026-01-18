Battle royale at Karen Country Club as curtains come down on Sunshine Development Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 18, 2026 – The Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing moves into its decisive stage tomorrow as the Absa Invitational tees off at Karen Country Club from Monday (January 19) to Wednesday (January 21), marking the final regular leg of the 2025/2026 season.

The Karen leg brings together a field of 113 players from across 11 countries in Africa and beyond.

The field includes 71 professionals including 3 female pros, 37 elite amateurs, and a Tour record of 8 juniors, reflecting the Tour’s inclusive structure.

Kenya provides the largest contingent with 86 players, led by Order of Merit leader Njoroge Kibugu, who has been one of the most consistent performer this season.

He is joined by leading Kenyan professionals Dismas Indiza, John Lejirma, Greg Snow, CJ Wangai, David Wakhu, Samuel Njoroge and Mutahi Kibugu, all pushing for strong finishes as the season reaches its climax.

Njoroge Kibugu in action during the Sunshine Development Tour.

Uganda fields nine players, led by Willy Deus who arrives in Karen fresh from his victory at the Absa Invitational at Thika Greens, a result that significantly boosted his position on the Order of Merit.

He is joined by fellow Ugandans Otile Ronald, Phillip Kasozi, Gaita Rodell among others.

Rwanda, with five players, is led by Celestin Nsanzuwera, currently second on the Order of Merit after a series of consistent performances throughout the season.

He remains firmly in contention for the overall Sunshine Development Tour title.

The international field also includes 5 players from Tanzania, three from Nigeria, three from Zimbabwe, and single representatives from Burundi, Ghana, Senegal, Malawi and India, further underlining the Tour’s expanding regional and international reach.

The tournament also features a competitive women’s field, led by Sunshine Ladies Tour card holder Naom Wafula, alongside Joyce Wanjiru of Kiambu Golf Club, Kellie Gachaga, Margaret Njoki and Angel Eaton of Tanzania, competing within the mixed field.

Heading into the Karen leg, the Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit remains tightly contested. Njoroge Kibugu leads the standings with 1,287 points from nine tournaments, narrowly ahead of Celestin Nsanzuwera on 1,144 points.

Dismas Indiza sits third on 723 points, followed by John Lejirma in fourth with 576 points.

Naomi Wafula in action during the Sunshine Development Tour.

Greg Snow, CJ Wangai, David Wakhu and Samuel Njoroge Chege round out the leading group as valuable points remain on offer.

The Karen event follows a highly competitive leg at Thika Greens Golf Resort and carries added significance as players chase Sunshine Development Tour points, Official World Golf Ranking points, and places among the top 30 who will advance to the continental playoffs in South Africa.

The Absa Invitational Pro-Am, held on Friday at Thika Greens, provided a strong build up to the Karen showdown.

Siphra Nyongesa claimed overall honours with 46 points, while Munge Karoki topped the men’s category on 43 points.

Rachel Ndei led the ladies’ category with 40 points, and Michael Gatuhi won the guest category.

The professional team contest was won by Greg Snow’s team, with teams led by Willy Deus and Samba Niang finishing second and third respectively.

The Karen leg effectively shapes the final standings ahead of the Sunshine Development Tour Africa Championship, where the top 30 players from the East Africa Swing will compete against the top 30 from South Africa’s Big Easy Tour.

The Africa Championship will determine which players progress to the final Sunshine Tour Qualifying events, where full Sunshine Tour cards will be on offer.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing Tournament Director David Kihara said the stage is set for a competitive finish.

“We are heading into Karen with a very strong and diverse field and everything to play for. The regional representation shows how the Tour is growing, and the quality of golf this season has been excellent. Karen Country Club will test every part of a player’s game, and we expect a very tight contest,” Kihara said.

The Absa Invitational at Karen Country Club will offer a KSh 2 million prize purse, alongside Official World Golf Ranking points and Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit points, which also count toward qualification for the 2026 Magical Kenya Open.