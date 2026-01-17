‘Results, results’ – how Guardiola outlasted five Man Utd bosses

MANCHESTER, England, January 17, 2026 – When Pep Guardiola steps out at Old Trafford for the 198th Manchester derby on Saturday, he will be taking on a sixth different United boss in his near decade-long career in charge at City.

Michael Carrick is the latest man in the Manchester United hotseat, with this his first game since joining as interim head coach after the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

As chaos continues to reign for United, there remains a calmness and serenity on the blue half of the Manchester divide.

Guardiola and his troops will be aiming to collect a league double that will keep them in the hunt for the Premier League title, while Carrick will be hoping to snatch local bragging rights in an otherwise calamitous campaign.

Last season was a rare blip for City as they failed to win a major trophy, but they are back to near their best – and Guardiola has hailed the “spirit” in his rejuvenated side who are battling on all four fronts and on a 13-game unbeaten run.

Asked what has been the most important factor in his longevity, Guardiola said: “Results, results. If you don’t win, you are sacked.

“We won a lot, that’s why I am sitting here. There is no other secret. [At City] they are more patient maybe. It defines the club.

“Another club last season, I would not be here any more. They were patient, maybe with what we did in the past. We had three months that was really poor.

“The past was really good, the number of titles we won was extraordinary, so that is why I am still here.”

A clear identity

In the past 10 years, United have cycled through ‘the Special One’ Jose Mourinho, the vibe of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the interim reign of Ralf Rangnick, the tactician Erik ten Hag and the young hope in Amorim.

All have come in and been seen off by Guardiola, who joined City in July 2016.

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Darren Fletcher have also been in post for short caretaker spells, while former Red Devils midfielder Carrick takes charge for a second time as United turn to nostalgia once more in order to try to salvage a season that will end without silverware.

Knocked out at the first hurdle in both domestic cups, United are 17 points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal – and a top-five finish to return to the Champions League would be classed as some sort of success.

But as United struggle to regain an identity, City’s slick operation rolls on.

The latest iteration of Guardiola’s squad look like pushing the Gunners all the way in the top flight, and the sides could also meet in the Carabao Cup final.

Guardiola refreshed both his squad and staff in the summer – but the playing style and mantra have remained the same since the ‘tiki-taka’ days at Barcelona.

With 58.6% possession this season, City have the second-highest average in that metric behind only Liverpool. They have also had more touches of the ball and more attempted take-ons of opponents than any other side, according to statistics website FBref., external

United may also be fearful of hosting a Guardiola side who are the top scorers in the division this season with 45 goals – and mercilessly put 10 past League One team Exeter City in the FA Cup last Saturday.

The team Carrick has inherited have kept only two clean sheets in 21 league games this term and the new boss should consider it a job well done if they manage to claw out a third.

Spending power

Guardiola will not only go down as the most successful manager in City’s history but as one of the greatest of all time given his previous exploits at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, winning abundant domestic and international trophies.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a healthy working relationship with the City hierarchy, particularly former sporting director Txiki Begiristain, who left in the summer, and the “perfect replacement” in Hugo Viana.

He has been heavily backed in the transfer market, with the recent £62.5m signing of forward Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth taking Guardiola’s spending at City past the £2bn mark.

The club are close to bolstering their squad even further after agreeing a deal in principle to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi this month for £20m.

Since taking charge in July 2016, Guardiola’s net spend, external of about £957m is the third highest in England behind United’s £1.17bn – with little to show for it – and Arsenal‘s £963m.

Guardiola’s spending, though, has been matched by his success, delivering 18 trophies including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four Carabao Cups and the holy grail of the Champions League in 2023.

According to Transfermarkt,, external the 54-year-old – he turns 55 on Sunday – is the highest-spending manager in history having splashed £2.24bn on new players across his career, followed by old rival Mourinho with £1.72bn and Carlo Ancelotti on £1.56bn.

Guardiola and City are still waiting for a resolution over the 115 financial charges laid against the club by the Premier League, almost three years on from when they were first announced.

Mixed record in derbies

United have not managed to finish above their Manchester rivals in the league in the Guardiola era, with two second places behind City the closest they have been.

City beat United in the 2023 FA Cup final, en route to claiming the Treble, but Ten Hag’s side gained revenge by stunning Guardiola’s men at Wembley a year later.

Guardiola has faced United 26 times in all competitions as City boss, achieving 14 victories (including a penalty shootout win in the 2024 Community Shield).

No United manager has a winning record against him, with Solskjaer (four wins and four defeats) and Amorim (one win and one defeat) the only Red Devils bosses who do not have a losing record against the Spaniard.

“It is what it is,” Guardiola said of the rivalry. “I cannot control what United have done. You know from day one, the opinion I have for United.

“I don’t know what happened because I am not there.”

However, Guardiola’s league record against United might provide some hope to Red Devils fans.

Of teams he has faced five or more times, Guardiola holds a points-per-game rate of 1.74 against United, faring worse only against Tottenham (1.42) and Liverpool (1.32).

Defeat on Saturday would no doubt dent City’s title hopes, but it would give little reason for panic at Etihad Stadium.

United, meanwhile, will be hoping their latest reboot can result in a winning start as they attempt to end the circle of turmoil at Old Trafford.