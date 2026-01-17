Rampant Police Bullets outshine Kayole Starlets as Women’s Premier League action resumes

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 17, 2026 – Kenya Police Bullets maintained their grip at the summit of the FKF Women’s Premier League after cruising to a dominant 4–0 victory over Kayole Starlets on Saturday.

The league leaders wasted little time asserting their authority, striking twice in the opening 22 minutes to take firm control of the contest.

Zaina Namuleme opened the scoring in the 15th minute before Emily Morang’a doubled the advantage seven minutes later, leaving Kayole with a mountain to climb before the break.

Police Bullets continued to dictate proceedings after the restart, showing composure and depth as they pushed for more goals.

Top scorer Margaret “Magical Maggy” Kunihira added the third in the 55th minute, further underlining her importance to the title-chasing side, before Lucy Kwekwe sealed the rout with a late strike in the 90th minute.

The convincing win keeps Police Bullets top of the standings and reinforces their status as early favourites in the title race, thanks to a blend of attacking sharpness and defensive solidity.

For Kayole Starlets, the defeat compounds a difficult period for the club following recent changes in the technical bench.

They will need a quick response as they look to steady their campaign and climb away from the mid-table battle.

Elsewhere, Gideon Starlets and Soccer Assassins shared the spoils in a goalless draw.