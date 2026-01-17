Nairobi United take aim at Kenya Police in search for winning run - Capital Sports
Nairobi United's Duncan Omalla in action against KCB. PHOTO/NAIROBI UNITED

Kenyan Premier League

Nairobi United take aim at Kenya Police in search for winning run

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 17, 2026 – Nairobi United technical director Salim Ali says they are going for nothing short of victory against Kenya Police in their Premier League encounter on Monday next week.

Ali says the goal is to win all their matches in hand to enable them catch up to the leading pack in the league.

“We have another game on Wednesday against Kenya Police. Our objective is to win all our matches in hand so that we can catch up to the leading pack,” Ali said.

Naibois currently sit seventh on the log with 23 points, seven less than leaders Gor Mahia.

However, the newly promoted side have only played 14 games, two less than the rest of the teams.

They continued their ascent up the table with a 2-0 win over Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at the Kasarani Stadium.

Goals from Duncan Omalla and Ovella Ochieng’ ensured the Johnson Sakaja-owned side would be walking home with three points.

It was a streetwise performance, which delighted Ali.

“It was all about managing the game because defending long balls can be quite tiresome. We were determined to starve them of second balls and the boys quickly adapted to that game plan and made life difficult for the opponent in the middle of the park. This also allowed us to go forward,” the former Mathare United tactician said.

Ali added: “I am happy that at least for the first time, we have finished a match with a cleansheet. It shows the improvements we are making.”

