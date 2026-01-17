Gor Mahia old boy Frank Odhiambo rejoins club after unsuccessful career in Sweden - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

New Gor Mahia signing Frank Odhiambo. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

Kenyan Premier League

Gor Mahia old boy Frank Odhiambo rejoins club after unsuccessful career in Sweden

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 17, 2026 – Gor Mahia have announced the acquisition of Frank Odhiambo from Swedish side Djugardens IF.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The defender joins on a two-year deal after an unsuccessful stint in Sweden where he has become a sort of journeyman.

The 23-year-old struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI, having joined Djugardens from K’Ogalo in 2022.

Odhiambo has spent time on loan at various lower tier sides in Sweden including IFK Haninge, Vasalunds IF, AFC Eskilstuna, and IF Karlstad.

His return to Gor is expected to up the competition in the backline, which already boasts the Harambee Stars duo of Mike Kibwage and Sylvester Owino as well as Joshua Onyango, Lewis Bandi, Siraj Mohammed, Bryton Onyona, Paul Ochuoga and Geoffrey ‘Simiti’ Ochieng’.

Odhiambo could be in line to make a debut in Gor’s Kenya Premier League encounter against Mara Sugar on Sunday.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020