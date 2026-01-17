Gor Mahia old boy Frank Odhiambo rejoins club after unsuccessful career in Sweden

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 17, 2026 – Gor Mahia have announced the acquisition of Frank Odhiambo from Swedish side Djugardens IF.

The defender joins on a two-year deal after an unsuccessful stint in Sweden where he has become a sort of journeyman.

The 23-year-old struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI, having joined Djugardens from K’Ogalo in 2022.

Odhiambo has spent time on loan at various lower tier sides in Sweden including IFK Haninge, Vasalunds IF, AFC Eskilstuna, and IF Karlstad.

His return to Gor is expected to up the competition in the backline, which already boasts the Harambee Stars duo of Mike Kibwage and Sylvester Owino as well as Joshua Onyango, Lewis Bandi, Siraj Mohammed, Bryton Onyona, Paul Ochuoga and Geoffrey ‘Simiti’ Ochieng’.

Odhiambo could be in line to make a debut in Gor’s Kenya Premier League encounter against Mara Sugar on Sunday.