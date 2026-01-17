Dream Start For Carrick As United Win Over City In Manchester Derby

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 17 – Michael Carrick enjoyed the perfect start to his second spell as Manchester United caretaker boss as second-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu inflicted massive damage on Manchester City’s Premier League title hopes.

After so much recent discontent, this was a day when Old Trafford came alive, leaving Sir Alex Ferguson celebrating in the stands and United fans sarcastically waving off City spearhead Erling Haaland when he was replaced 10 minutes from time.

City had goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to thank for keeping his side in the game, with the Italian making a string of superb saves to deny Dorgu, Amad Diallo, Casemiro and Mbeumo.

But even Donnarumma was powerless to prevent United going in front as skipper Bruno Fernandes led a surging counter-attack and fed Mbeumo to his left before the Cameroon forward, returning from Africa Cup of Nations duty, applied the finish.

Eleven minutes later, United doubled their lead as City defender Rico Lewis was caught flat-footed, allowing Dorgu to nip in front of him and turn home Matheus Cunha’s cut-back.

United had three goals disallowed for offside and Diallo hit the post late on but with Haaland extending his run to one goal in seven games, City didn’t look like mounting a comeback.

As United’s fans paid homage to Carrick, City boss Pep Guardiola slumped in his dug-out as his side’s run without a Premier League win extended to four games, opening the door for Arsenal to strengthen their grip on the title.

However briefly, United move up to fourth, something they failed to do so often under Ruben Amorim, leaving Carrick to celebrate with his new coaching team at the end.