25 Golfers Take Part At Inaugural Tournament Of East Africa Junior Golf Rankings

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – The East Africa Junior Golf Rankings (EAJGR) officially teed off its inaugural tournament at Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club, marking the formal start of the first-ever regional junior golf ranking system dedicated to junior golfers in East Africa.

The program was formally launched by the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Larry Ngala.

A total of 25 junior golfers aged between 6 and 18 years participated in today’s opening 18-hole round.

The players were drawn from Marurui Primary & Junior School, Nova Pioneer School, and St. Ruth School, Limuru.

The second and final round will be played tomorrow, Saturday 17 January 2026, at Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club, with the top three players in each age category set to receive awards.

Several strong performances highlighted the opening day. In the Boys Under-10 category, Hakeem Mutungi of St. Ruth returned an outstanding level-par 72 gross to lead the field, with Warren Waihenya of Nova Pioneer posting 89 gross.

In the Girls Under-10 category, Zara Mutungi of St. Ruth led with a 102 gross, followed by Kourtney Lenne of Marurui.

Category leaders after round one also include James Mwangi of Marurui in the Boys Under-18, Abigael Ayuma of Marurui in the Girls Under-14, and Jayden Lucas of Nova Pioneer in the Boys Under-12.

The inaugural EAJGR tournament represents a foundational step toward building an inclusive, credible, and performance-driven junior golf ecosystem in East Africa, with the long-term goal of producing players capable of succeeding at elite international levels and securing global scholarship opportunities.