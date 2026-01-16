The tactics Carrick will hope can fix Man Utd

MANCHESTER, England, January 16, 2026 – There are two versions of Michael Carrick the coach: the interim manager who took charge of Manchester United for three games and the Middlesbrough manager who spent three years in the Championship.

The nature of both projects could not have been more different, with one an extremely short-term job and the other a long-term assignment.

Five months, as interim head coach until the end of the season, lands awkwardly in the middle, so how might Carrick set United up?

BBC Sport looks at the principles, tactics and players Carrick and his staff could use by analysing his approach at Middlesbrough and in the three games he managed as United’s interim in 2021.

Carrick’s ability to adapt key in month one

Carrick’s first two games as United’s head coach are a difficult challenge, against the two best teams in the league at present, Manchester City and Arsenal.

At Middlesbrough, Carrick was reluctant to change his system, looking to dominate the game through high possession.

When he was United’s interim boss in 2021 he faced Thomas Tuchel, Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta, winning twice and drawing once, and changing the system each game in a pragmatic manner.

The most significant tweak was in how his United side nullified Tuchel’s Chelsea with a 4-3-1-2 defensive shape that blocked the centre of the pitch. Speaking on Match of the Day earlier this season, Carrick said that his rationale was to stop all access to Tuchel’s midfield two because their progression was typically through the middle.

United’s narrow front three stopped passes into Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek while the physical centre-midfielders in Scott McTominay and Fred tracked and pressed Chelsea’s wing-backs.

To ensure United kept three in midfield when McTominay or Fred pressed, the other two midfielders would shift over and the far-side attacker would drop in.

The game ended 1-1 with Chelsea’s only goal coming from a penalty.

With only two games this month there is a chance Carrick alters his approach from the one he used weekly at Middlesbrough in order to nullify Arsenal and Manchester City’s biggest strengths, as he did when he first took charge of United.

Potential tweaks against Arsenal and Man City

Rayan Cherki’s performances this season have stood out and blocking the middle of the pitch, minimising his influence in dangerous areas, might be something Carrick’s side look to do.

The recent signing of Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku’s return from injury make City equally dangerous from out wide so doubling up on the wingers may also minimise their threat.

A 4-5-1 that blocks space, instead of pressing, before launching quick attacks against a less experienced defence might be how an adaptable Carrick counters City.

Against Arsenal, Liverpool’s performance last week provides a helpful, albeit risky, blueprint.

In possession, Florian Wirtz played as a false nine, dropping deep and creating an overload for Liverpool in midfield, with Gabriel reluctant to track him. Their technical quality ensured Liverpool kept the ball well, taking the sting out of the game.

Out of possession, both Liverpool wingers man-marked Arsenal’s roaming full-backs, reducing their influence.

If Carrick looks to adapt early, these are ideas to keep an eye out for.

There is also the possibility that Carrick opts to build on things Ruben Amorim did before his departure, not wanting to introduce too much change too quickly against difficult opposition.

Goalkeeper Senne Lammens has been asked to go long often which is something which may continue in the opening fixtures. Against teams that commit lots of bodies to attack, it would be unsurprising to see Carrick ask one of his wide players to drop into the backline to form a five, as he did at times as Middlesbrough’s manager.

What will ‘Carrick’s United’ look like?

Game-specific tweaks are key, especially when looking to bridge a gap in quality.

United do have top talent of their own and as time passes, Carrick will certainly put his stamp on how they look to play.

In the Championship, Carrick’s side played a 4-2-3-1 on paper but this shape changed in-game depending on the phase of play. “The actual formation often doesn’t make a huge difference to how we do things,” were Carrick’s words when talking about his system in 2024.

From goal-kicks, he insisted on a short build-up from the keeper, with the four defenders and two central midfielders deep. Although this approach might suit players like Lisandro Martinez, Lammens may struggle slightly as he did against Brighton when asked to play short.

When Middlesbrough had solid possession in the middle of the pitch, they would move into a 3-2-5 shape.

Criticism of Amorim was heavily based on his 3-2-4-1 shape so it is interesting that Carrick likes his teams to attack in a similar way. Where they differ however is in how they move into that shape, the roles each player is given and the balance between freedom and tactical instruction.

Middlesbrough’s shape moved into a 3-2-5 primarily through left-back Ryan Giles staying high and wide while the right-back in defence.

The left winger would play narrow, becoming another attacking midfielder, a role that may suit the likes of Mason Mount, Matheus Cunha or Bruno Fernandes.

No team in the Championship scored more goals in the league during Carrick’s time as manager using these tactics. They dominated possession most games and their approach was measured as they looked to unpick teams.

Although they favoured possession, when the opportunity to pass the ball more directly opened up, players were encouraged to play at speed. They scored often from fast breaks but this was mainly after the opposition turned the ball over in dangerous areas.

Player quality and outgoing transfers meant these moments became less frequent in Carrick’s final season.

The main critique was that they became too slow and predictable on the ball. That and the space they would leave defensively, if they attacked or pressed too aggressively.

With better player quality, the hope is that United can build upon Carrick’s clear shape with players who can exploit spaces that open up. The likes of Martinez, Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo’s ability to speed up play can be valuable here.

The 3-2-5 shape, although a constant for Carrick, did leave room for rotations and freedom in attack, something that will suit United’s attackers, many who have shown qualities in more than one position.

The main source of goals was often through speeding up play after a spell of possession, finding a direct attacker in wide areas. Through their dribbling or off-the-ball movement, they would force the opposition’s defensive line deeper before a cutback or cross was put away.

Carrick’s system a good base for United to build on

Put simply, Carrick will look to play a high-possession 3-2-5 on the ball while defending in a 4-4-2 that looks to block space. You could replace Carrick’s name with many modern coaches and that sentence would remain true.

Looking at coaches who dominate the ball, the two shapes mentioned are perhaps the most popular combination used at the top level.

If Carrick can drill this into them over the next few months this will bode well for a Manchester United in flux, leaving them with a foundation that many coaches could build upon with ease.

Steve Holland, United’s new assistant manager, has explained that there are numerous ways to end up in the 3-2-5 attack shape that Carrick will likely use.

Middlesbrough did it with Giles pushing up, given his pace, endurance and quality as a crosser.

A player like Luke Shaw at left-back might keep his position as a third central defender in possession, for example, instead of playing high and wide, with another playing holding width.

Every player does not have to do the same job their Middlesbrough equivalent did but the principles between both sides will likely remain the same. This is something Amorim struggled with – looking for like-for-like copies of his successful Sporting side.

Carrick tactics are clear but he has also shown a level of adaptability. The unique challenge he has been tasked with now will require bringing those two ideas together.