Should you keep or sell Semenyo? FPL talking point

LONDON, England, January 16, 2026 – Antoine Semenyo has made a fantastic start to his career at Manchester City with two goals in two cup games.

In this time as Bournemouth‘s main man, he was a must-have for many Fantasy Premier League managers, but does that change now he is at City and faces more competition for a starting position?

On Saturday, he could face Manchester United in the derby, and he has made it into our team of the week.

FPL expert Prasun Singhal, along with some of the team from the FPL Podcast, assess the positives and negatives for keeping Semenyo in your team.

Prasun Singhal: “There was no easing in for Semenyo at Manchester City as the Ghanaian started both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup games for them.

“Pep Guardiola has already talked about Semenyo’s versatility, saying he could play on the right, on the left or even up front.

“Since the start of 2024-25, he’s one of two Premier League players to score at least eight goals with both his left and right boot [the other being Jean-Philippe Mateta].

“So Semenyo is genuinely two-footed and can play anywhere.”

Reasons to keep Semenyo

Singhal: “Already on 10 goals for the season, Semenyo is the second highest points scorer in FPL. His output can only improve in a better attack.

“Moreover, Manchester City are on the back of consecutive draws and six points behind Arsenal – so there is limited time to ‘bed him in’.”

Statman Dave: “I would hold on to him, although if you haven’t got him wait to see if he plays consistently. He looks very comfortable in this Manchester City system.

“I think potentially by the end of the season he could be a better asset than Phil Foden.”

Reasons to sell Semenyo

Singhal: “Semenyo will now be part of a large squad that means no more 90-minute guarantees, limited set-pieces and certainly no penalties.

“With Manchester City fighting on all four fronts going into the second half of the season, I would lean more towards him being a sell now.

“However, if you already own, then might as well keep for the GW23 fixture where City play Wolves at the Etihad.”

Chris Sutton: “He won’t start against Manchester United, those are the rumours that I am hearing.”

What if Semenyo deal means you now own four Man City players?

Singhal: “FPL rules do not allow owning four players from any club, therefore by the time you come round to making a transfer the game will force you to sell one of the four players as a transfer first.

“Of course, if you do not want to make a transfer then it’s absolutely viable to roll out all four until you do.”