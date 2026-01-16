Roma sign forward Malen from Aston Villa

ROME, Italy, January 16, 2026 – Netherlands forward Donyell Malen has joined Roma from Aston Villa after just one year with the Premier League side.

While Villa say the deal is for an undisclosed fee, a Roma statement says it is a loan with an option to buy.

The 26-year-old scored 10 goals in 46 appearances for Villa after joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2025.

Malen has scored seven goals for Unai Emery’s side this season but has struggled for regular playing time, making only five league starts in 21 appearances this campaign.

A former Ajax and Arsenal youth player, Malen began his senior professional career at PSV Eindhoven before moving to Dortmund in 2021.

He has scored 104 goals in 294 club appearances, as well as 13 goals in 49 games for the Netherlands.

He will wear the number 14 shirt at Roma, who are currently fifth in Serie A.