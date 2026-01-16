Roma sign forward Malen from Aston Villa - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Donyell Malen poses with his AS Roma jersey. PHOTO/AS ROMA

Football

Roma sign forward Malen from Aston Villa

Published

ROME, Italy, January 16, 2026 – Netherlands forward Donyell Malen has joined Roma from Aston Villa after just one year with the Premier League side.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While Villa say the deal is for an undisclosed fee, a Roma statement says it is a loan with an option to buy.

The 26-year-old scored 10 goals in 46 appearances for Villa after joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2025.

Malen has scored seven goals for Unai Emery’s side this season but has struggled for regular playing time, making only five league starts in 21 appearances this campaign.

A former Ajax and Arsenal youth player, Malen began his senior professional career at PSV Eindhoven before moving to Dortmund in 2021.

He has scored 104 goals in 294 club appearances, as well as 13 goals in 49 games for the Netherlands.

He will wear the number 14 shirt at Roma, who are currently fifth in Serie A.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020