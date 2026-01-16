Real Madrid and Berlin in ‘NBA Europe’ talks

LONDON, England, January 16, 2026 – The NBA has discussed its “vision” for a proposed European basketball league with Real Madrid and other Spanish clubs, says commissioner Adam Silver.

Initial plans for ‘NBA Europe’, starting in 2027, are for 10 to 12 set franchises that would stay in the league on an annual basis.

Silver said the idea would be to mix established European teams with new ones, with the league initially being funded by the selected member clubs.

The 63-year-old was speaking before the NBA’s first regular season game in Berlin, Germany on Thursday, which the Orlando Magic won 118-111 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The two sides face each again at The O2 arena in London on Sunday.

A league of potentially 16 teams is also being looked at, combining the regular 10 to 12 franchises with open spots that teams will be able to qualify for.

With the rise in popularity of basketball and the NBA in Europe, the American league is holding six games in four different European cities across the next three seasons, with London, Manchester, Berlin and Paris hosting games between 2026 and 2028.

Silver said talks with Real Madrid, who play in the EuroLeague and are regarded as one of the greatest basketball clubs in Europe, were “more in the category of fact-finding”, but he confirmed discussions had taken place with another EuroLeague side, Alba Berlin, whose Uber Arena hosted the NBA game.

“We’re trying to find the best combination of the old and the new; the tradition and the innovation,” said Silver.

Alba Berlin, he said, was “the model of the type of club that we would like to see in a potential European league”.

Reports say the existing EuroLeague has concerns about the new venture, threatening legal action against the NBA should clubs break existing agreements to take part in the new competition.

But Silver said he does not think the two leagues would clash, adding: “There’s plenty of room for competition”.