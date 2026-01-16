Manoah Praises Mara Sugar’s Resilience As Unbeaten Away Run Continues

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 15, 2026 — Mara Sugar head coach Edward Manoah lauded his side’s preparation, composure, and tactical discipline after holding Kenya Police to a 1-1 draw, a result that extended the club’s unbeaten away record in the league.

Despite conceding an early goal, Mara Sugar showed resilience and maturity to recover and earn a valuable point against one of the league’s strongest sides.

“We knew the quality of Kenya Police and we prepared well for this match. We understood both their strengths and our weaknesses, and we took everything into consideration before kickoff,” Manoah said.

The visitors were caught cold in the opening stages, conceding before settling into the contest, a moment Manoah attributed to early nerves rather than tactical shortcomings.

“There was a bit of stage fright. Some players hadn’t fully settled before we conceded, but once we equalised, there was calm and belief in the team,” he admitted.

That calm allowed Mara Sugar to grow into the game, forcing Manoah to make swift tactical adjustments to ensure the team executed its match plan effectively.

One of the key moments of the match came with the introduction of defender Shikokoti, whose presence brought immediate stability to the defensive line.

“This was his first top-flight match, having played against Daraja Gogo just two days earlier. We haven’t worked with him much in training, but he showed composure and confidence. He has great ability and I know he can do even better. What we saw today is just the beginning. He is a very good addition to the team,” he said.

Manoah also clarified the substitution of defender Drona Openda, revealing it was due to a lingering knock rather than tactical preference.

“He had picked up an injury in our previous match and we noticed he was struggling. Considering how technically gifted Kenya Police are, we decided not to take risks.”

The coach praised the players who stepped in, noting that the team maintained structure and discipline until the final whistle.

While the draw denied Mara Sugar maximum points, Manoah was satisfied with the character shown by his squad and the continuation of their strong away form.

“Everyone played their role well. This was a demanding match, and getting a point away from home against a team like Kenya Police shows our growth,” he said.

The result further cements Mara Sugar’s reputation as a difficult opponent on the road, with their unbeaten away streak standing as a testament to their tactical organisation and mental resilience.