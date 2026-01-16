Makwatta off the mark as Mathare United beat Ulinzi Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 16, 2026 – New signing John Mark Makwatta converted from the spot as Mathare United beat Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday evening.

The slumboys came into the encounter in desperate need for a point after losing to Bandari and Murang’a Seal in their last two encounters.

Up stepped journeyman Makwatta who struck a clinical penalty in the 37th minute to put John Kamau’s charges ahead.

The 2007 Kenya Premier League champions then held on for maximum points, which takes them to 11th on the log with 21 points, four more than the soldiers who languish in 14th.

More to follow…