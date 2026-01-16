Kiplagat, Kiteta shine brightest at AK Track and Field Weekend meeting in Thika - Capital Sports
Action at the AK Track and Field Weekend meeting in Thika Stadium. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

Athletics

Kiplagat, Kiteta shine brightest at AK Track and Field Weekend meeting in Thika

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 16, 2026 – Aaron Kiplagat, Nympha Kiteta and Emily Jerop shone brightest on Day Two of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Weekend meeting at the Thika Stadium on Friday.

Kiplagat executed a well-controlled race to claim victory in the men’s 10,000m after clocking 29:33.7.

The Keringet-based runner stayed patient through the early stages before injecting pace just after halfway, a move that proved decisive.

Athanas Kioko chased hard but had to settle for second in 29:42.1, while Nickson Koech completed the podium in 29:52.8.

Kiplagat, who cited the hot conditions as the main challenge on the day, is set for a demanding weekend, having already qualified for the men’s 5,000m final scheduled for Saturday.

His versatility across distances will again be tested as he targets another strong finish.

The women’s 10,000m belonged to Kiteta, who delivered a composed and authoritative performance to win in 34:21.7.

Training in Ngong under coach Joseph Ngure, the 25-year-old showed clear signs that her preparations are paying off as she comfortably held off Fridah Ndinda, who finished second in 34:36.0.

Tecla Cheserek rounded out the top three in 35:27.0.

Kiteta entered the race confident but aware of the depth in the field, and her victory underlined her ambitions for a strong 2026 track season.

Ndinda, who had won the women’s 5,000m on Thursday, once again demonstrated her consistency, though fatigue from the previous day caught up with her in the closing stages of the longer race.

Cheserek continued her productive outing in Thika by adding another podium finish, a day after finishing second in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

Despite lingering fatigue from Thursday’s race, effective recovery work helped her remain competitive over the 25 laps.

In the women’s 800m, Emily Jerop showcased excellent race awareness and finishing speed to take victory in 2:06.6.

Jerop timed her kick perfectly, surging clear in the final 150 metres to edge out Josphine Sempeyo (2:07.7) and Alice Ekiru (2:08.3).

Her win capped a strong showing built on solid speed preparation and tactical patience.

2ND AK Track and Field Open Weened Meeting-THIKA STADIUM 16-17_01_2026 – RESULTSDownload

