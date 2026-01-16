KCB custodian receives crucial backing after conceding easy goal against Nairobi United

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 16, 2026 – KCB assistant coach Paul Ogai says his goalkeeper, Boniface Munyasa, will bounce back from his disappointing performance against Nairobi United in Thursday’s Kenya Premier League encounter at Kasarani Stadium.

Ogai says the technical bench will work with the custodian to erase weaknesses in his game and become better.

“We will work with him in training…we have not given up on him. We will look at the areas that have cost us victory and we will come back stronger in subsequent matches,” the gaffer said.

Munyasa was on the receiving end after he allowed Ovella Ochieng’s freekick to sneak past him at the near post.

The bankers went on to lose 2-0 to the top flight newbies, Duncan Omalla having opened the scores midway through the first half.

Ogai insists Munyasa remains a top keeper who has bailed them out of numerous slippery situations in the past.

“I don’t understand how it went in because he had stretched himself quite well to stop the shot. He has been a reliable keeper for us as we saw even in the last match (against Police). He even managed to save a penalty,” the coach said.

Besides the keeper, another notable area of improvement for the bankers is the offensive.

Ogai admits that their attack has grown blunt in recent times, a stark contrast to their sizzling start to the season.

A plausible solution for the bankers is to dip into the transfer market.

“We need to improve and possibly make additions to our wingplay. Boni (Boniface Omondi) is still injured whereas Kisaka (December) is not in his best form. We will discuss with the head coach (Robert Matano) on the way forward,” he said.

KCB have already signed Harambee Stars forward David Sakwa from Bandari as well as ex-Gor Mahia and Kenya Police attacking midfielder Francis Kahata.