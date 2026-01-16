Kayole Starlets rejig technical bench ahead of duel against Police Bullets - Capital Sports
Kayole Starlets players in a past training session. PHOTO/KAYOLE STARLETS

Women Premier League

Kayole Starlets rejig technical bench ahead of duel against Police Bullets

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 16, 2026 – Kayole Starlets FC have announced changes to their technical bench, just two days before a crucial FKF Women’s Premier League fixture against league leaders Kenya Police Bullets.

In a statement, the club confirmed the departure of Assistant Coach Vincent Ngesa and Goalkeeper Trainer George Abiola, bringing an end to their professional relationship with the duo.

The club has further moved swiftly to reorganise the technical team, appointing Joshua Sakwa as the Interim First Team Coach and Esther Mazira as the Interim Assistant Coach, with both appointments taking effect immediately.

In their statement, the club thanked the departing officials for their service and wished them well in their future professional endeavours.

Attention now turns to how quickly the interim technical team can steady the ship and prepare the squad for the demanding fixture, as Kayole Starlets seek a positive result against Bullets.

They face the law enforcers at the Police Sacco Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Kayole lie seventh on the log with 16 points, nine adrift of the league leaders.

In this article:
