Angella Okutoyi plays a backhand shot to Morocco's Malak El Allami. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Tennis

Good news for tennis star Okutoyi in quest to qualify for Los Angeles Olympics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 16, 2026 – The government has moved to reassure Kenyan tennis star Angella Okutoyi of support following her public appeal for sponsorship as she intensifies preparations for qualification to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

In a statement, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya acknowledged Okutoyi’s appeal and confirmed that consultations have already been held with the Tennis Federation of Kenya (TFK) to explore immediate intervention measures.

“I have received Angella Okutoyi’s appeal and spoken to Kenya Tennis Federation leadership. Angella is a remarkable Kenyan talent whose journey continues to inspire many young athletes across the country,” Mvurya said.

He added: “As a Ministry we will be engaging the Tennis Federation of Kenya to explore immediate support options and ensure she is well prepared and financially supported ahead of her next tournament in May.”

The CS described tennis as a powerful tool for social transformation, noting its role in building discipline, resilience and opening global opportunities for young athletes.

He singled out Okutoyi as a standout example of how sport can inspire the next generation to dream beyond limitations.

“It builds discipline, resilience, and provides global opportunities for young people who dare to believe in their talent,” Mvurya added.

The African Games champion had this week appealed to corporates to sponsor her with the resources required to pursue qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Her appeal came a few days after winning the International Tennis Federation (ITF) W35 Women’s World Tour at the Parklands Sports Club.

It was quadruple delight for the youngster who clinched the singles and doubles on both rounds of the tournament, which subsequently pushed her ITF rank to 476th.

