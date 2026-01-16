Glasner to leave Palace at end of season

LONDON, England, January 16, 2026 – Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Austrian, 51, will leave as a Palace legend having led the Eagles to their first major trophy when they beat Manchester City to win the FA Cup last season.

That victory meant Glasner also took charge of Palace in this season’s Conference League – their first experience of a major European competition – while they beat Liverpool on penalties in August’s Community Shield.

Sources told BBC Sport Glasner was offered a new deal last summer, but he confirmed on Friday he had informed chairman Steve Parish he would not sign a new contract in October.

The news comes with Palace captain Marc Guehi closing in on a move to Manchester City, although Glasner insisted his exit had nothing to do with transfer decisions.

“A decision has already been taken, months ago. I had a meeting with Steve [Parish] in October, the international break,” Glasner said.

“We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract. We agreed at the time it was the best to keep it between us. It’s the best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months.

“But now it’s important to have clarity, and we had a very busy schedule so that’s why we didn’t want to talk about it. Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace.”

More to follow.