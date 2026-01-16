From the Draw to the Dream: Harambee Starlets Set for a Defining WAFCON 2026 Journey

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 16, 2026 – Kenya’s path to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) took clearer shape on Thursday in Rabat, Morocco, as the Harambee Starlets were drawn into a challenging Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Algeria and Senegal.

However, beyond the names pulled from the bowls, the draw symbolised something deeper for Kenya: a moment of arrival, learning and belief for a team still writing its story on the continental stage.

Head coach Beldine Odemba, who was among the officials invited to conduct the draw, described the occasion as both an honour and a statement of intent for the Starlets.

“Such an honour to have been part of the draw in Morocco. Football is made of such duels and as a team, we will give our best in this tournament,” Odemba said.

For Kenya, Group A presents no easy route; Morocco bring the weight of home advantage and recent continental pedigree, while Algeria and Senegal remain seasoned competitors in African women’s football.

Yet for Starlets, this is precisely the kind of test that reflects how far the team have come, and where they intend to go.

Odemba has consistently emphasized growth through competition, viewing tough opposition not as a setback but as a classroom.

Starlets’ return to the continental stage is built on years of rebuilding, exposure, and resilience, following periods of limited international action and structural challenges.

Being drawn against Africa’s elite offers Kenya more than points on a table; it offers experience, identity and belief.

For a squad blending youthful energy with emerging leaders, WAFCON 2026 represents an opportunity to measure progress, sharpen competitiveness and announce Kenya’s readiness to belong among the continent’s best.

As preparations begin, the focus now shifts from ceremony to craft, building match readiness, mental strength and tactical discipline for a tournament that will test every layer of the team.

The draw may be done, but Kenya’s journey is only just beginning. And for the Harambee Starlets, WAFCON 2026 is not simply about participation, it is about growth, courage and taking another decisive step toward becoming a respected force in African women’s football.