Fireworks expected as battle for Women’s Premier League glory continues

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 16, 2026 – The FKF Women’s Premier League returns this weekend with Round 12 fixtures set to further shape an increasingly competitive title race, with league leaders Kenya Police Bullets firmly in the spotlight.

Police Bullets, who sit top of the standings with 25 points after 11 matches, will host Kayole Starlets at the Police Sacco Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The law enforcers have been in imperious form, boasting the league’s best goal difference, and will be keen to maintain their narrow lead at the summit as pressure mounts from close challengers.

Second-placed Vihiga Queens trail Police Bullets by just one point and face Bungoma Queens on Sunday at Mamboleo Stadium.

Vihiga have been one of the most consistent sides this season and will be eager to capitalize on any slip-up by the leaders.

Ulinzi Starlets and Trinity Starlets, both locked on 23 points, also headline a tightly packed top four.

Ulinzi will welcome Kibera Soccer Women at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, while Trinity Starlets travel to Kisumu to face bottom-placed Kisumu AllStarlets at Moi Stadium.

For Trinity, the fixture presents an opportunity to pile further pressure on the teams above them, while Kisumu AllStarlets continue their search for a first win of the season.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Gideon Starlets host Soccer Assassins at Mawego Polytechnic Grounds in Homa Bay, with both sides looking to climb away from the lower half of the table.

On Sunday, Kisped Queens entertain Zetech Sparks at Mamboleo Stadium, as the visitors seek to stay within touching distance of the top four.

As the league approaches the halfway mark, the standings reflect a fierce battle not only at the top but also at the foot of the table.

Kayole Starlets and Bungoma Queens are level on 16 points, while Kisped Queens and Kisumu AllStarlets continue to struggle near the relegation zone.

With slim margins separating the leading pack and crucial points on offer across all venues, Round 12 promises another weekend of high-stakes football in the FKF Women’s Premier League.