Samuel Eto'o awaiting the Cameroonian football federation election result at the Mont Febe Hotel in Yaounde

Afcon 2025

Eto’o handed ban and fine for misconduct at Afcon

Published

CASABLANCA, Morocco, January 16, 2026 – Former Cameroon star Samuel Eto’o has been handed a four-match ban and fined $20,000 (£14,960) after being found guilty of misconduct by a Confederation of African Football (Caf) disciplinary panel.

A Caf statement said that Eto’o, now president of his nation’s football federation (Fecafoot), had violated its principles of sportsmanship during the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final between Cameroon and Morocco.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker was reportedly seen making an angry gesture over some of the decisions taken by the officials as the Indomitable Lions lost 2-0 to the tournament hosts.

Caf boss Patrice Motsepe, who was also in attendance in the stadium in Rabat, appeared to have witnessed Eto’o’s frustration.

On Monday the continent’s governing body announced it was launching an investigation into “violent confrontations and unacceptable behaviour of some players and officials” during last-eight matches.

In response, Fecafoot rejected Caf’s decision, describing the process as one that “raises serious reservations about the fundamental requirements of a fair trial”.

Fecafoot then expressed support for its president in a statement on Wednesday, while suggesting Eto’o would appeal against the sanction.

Since assuming his role in in 2021, Eto’o’s image as a legend of the game has been dented by controversy and scandals.

He has faced accusations of improper conduct and poor management, with some football stakeholders also complaining of grave irregularities within Fecafoot.

He has often rejected such allegations, touting his achievements at the helm of the organisation.

