Briton Browning secures Williams F1 reserve role

LONDON, England, January 16, 2026 – Briton Luke Browning has been chosen as Williams’ reserve driver for the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Browning, 23, impressed during the Formula 2 campaign in 2025, finishing fourth in the championship with Hitech GP after nine podium finishes and one victory.

It has earned him the chance to be back-up to Williams’ main drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.

“I’m incredibly excited to be stepping up as reserve driver with Atlassian Williams F1 Team this year,” said Browning, who took part in some practice and test sessions for the team last year.

“I look forward to working alongside Alex and Carlos to drive the team forward in this new era for Formula 1.”

Alongside his reserve role, Browning will compete for the first time in the Japanese Super Formula Championship for Kondo Racing.

Williams team principal James Vowles said it was a “proud moment” to see Browning step up into his new F1 role.

“He has made immense progress since he joined the Williams F1 Driver Academy in 2023, and has supported the team’s journey back towards the front of the grid through his involvement in simulator and FP1 work,” Vowles said.

On Thursday, McLaren announced Leonardo Fornaroli and Pato O’Ward as reserve drivers for 2026.

Fornaroli, 21, was the 2025 Formula 2 title winner, becoming a back-to-back Formula 3 and Formula 2 champion.