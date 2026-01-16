‘AFC Leopards will win 2025/26 Premier League,’ – bullish Ambani declares

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 16, 2026 – AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani has once again exuded confidence that they will be crowned Kenya Premier League champions, come the end of the season.

Ambani is convicted Ingwe have what it takes to go all the way and lift their 13th league crown – their first since 1998.

“The league title is as good as gone and I am sure we are going to be the champions. Winning this award (coach of the month) is just the beginning…we are focused on the ultimate one and believe at the end of the season we will be back here to celebrate,” the former Ingwe striker said.

The felines sit second on the log with 30 points, same as leaders Gor Mahia who boast a superior goal difference.

Behind the two are seven other teams who are smack in the middle of the title race, one of the most interesting in recent history.

Ambani is excited by the cutthroat nature of the competition, conceding that it has forced him to become a better coach.

“The league is now very competitive…any result is enough to change the outlook of the table as you saw in Wednesday’s game between Murang’a Seal and Gor Mahia. It is very competitive and it is forcing many coaches to up their game,” he said.

The gaffer was on Thursday crowned as the league’s best coach for the month of December, following a fruitful harvest at the end of which Ingwe topped the table in the New Year.

Ambani was over the moon with the accolade, describing it as a just reward for his hard work.

“It is a great feeling to be awarded and I thank God for it. It follows that if you work hard, you deserve to be rewarded and I am happy that my efforts have not gone unnoticed. I thank the league sponsors (Sportpesa) for coming up with this initiative,” he said.

The award may prove to be the additional push Ambani requires to spur his charges onward towards the ultimate prize.

They have the chance to return to the top of the league when they face APS Bomet at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday evening.