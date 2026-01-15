Why All Blacks Fired ‘Gutted’ Head Coach Robertson

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 15 – Scott Robertson has been sacked as head coach of New Zealand after two years in charge.

Robertson, 51, replaced Ian Foster after the World Cup in 2023 and led the All Blacks to 10 wins out of 13 Tests in the 2025 season.

But the former Canterbury Crusaders coach came under pressure following an away defeat by Argentina and a record 43-10 loss to South Africa in the Rugby Championship in Wellington.

There have also been reports of tension between senior players and All Blacks staff, and the dismissal follows an internal review.

In a statement, Robertson said while he was “gutted” with the outcome, he believed it was “in the best interests” of the team for him to make way.

“Coaching the All Blacks has been the honour of my life,” he said.

“I am incredibly proud of what this team has achieved and of the progress we have made. We have brought through a talented group of young players, strengthened the depth across the squad, and set solid foundations for the years ahead.”

The All Blacks were also beaten for only the ninth time in their 120-year rivalry with England when Steve Borthwick’s side claimed a 33-19 victory in the Quilter Nations Series in November.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said the process of finding a replacement for Robertson, who was contracted to the end of the 2027 World Cup in Australia, will start immediately.

The chair of the governing body, David Kirk, thanked Robertson for his contribution to the team, adding: “As always, he has continued to put the All Blacks first and we respect that he has done the hard but right thing in agreeing to depart.

“His passion for the team as both a player and coach is evident and his commitment to and involvement in rugby in New Zealand at every level over a long period is significant. We wish him well for the future.”

Kirk said the mid-point in the Rugby World Cup cycle was the right time to take an “extensive look” at the All Blacks’ progress under Robertson on and off the field before a packed Test calendar in 2026.

New Zealand host France, Italy and Ireland in the Nations Championship in July followed by a trip to South Africa for an eight-match tour in August and September.

They then face Australia home and away in the Bledisloe Cup in October before travelling to Europe in November for more Nations Championship matches, this time against Scotland, Wales and England.

Sacking sends shockwaves around international rugby world – analysis

Given his remarkable title-winning exploits with the Crusaders, Robertson had been an All Blacks coach-in-waiting for years, and he was appointed to great fanfare in March 2023, even though the announcement took place months before the World Cup and undermined the incumbent Ian Foster – who ended up nearly winning the tournament.

Robertson took over a group in transition, as a number of big-name players either retired or moved overseas following the World Cup, while the New Zealand domestic system isn’t producing players it once did.

However, results by the All Blacks’ standards have been very patchy and Robertson has failed to stamp his mark on the team.

His regime has also been affected by turbulence in the backroom staff and now player feedback has made his position untenable, with the New Zealand Rugby Union making the highly unusual move to sever ties halfway through a coach’s contract cycle.

This will send shockwaves around the international rugby world. And while there will be a string of coaches desperate to have a shot at one of the biggest jobs in the world game, the clear number one candidate is the Highlanders boss Jamie Joseph, a man who is in the New Zealand system and has international playing and coaching experience.