The win that never was: Murang’a Seal lament dramatic collapse against K’Ogalo

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 15, 2026 – Murang’a Seal head coach Osbourne Monday has bemoaned his team’s monumental collapse that led to a 3-2 loss to Gor Mahia in their Kenya Premier League encounter on Wednesday evening.

Monday says that his players total switched off after taking a 2-0 lead at halftime.

“I would say it is a matter of mental strength. We started the second half on a low note and invited them into our half…we invited pressure. That is what made the difference,” the coach said.

Murang’a were on their way to an 11-match unbeaten run following goals by skipper Joe Waithira and Francis Memusi in the first half.

However, they capitulated in the second half, beginning with goalkeeper Mustapha Oduor’s error, which allowed Felix Oluoch to tap into an empty net.

Paul Ochuoga’s shot at the edge of the box was then deflected past Oduor to level matters before new signing Ebenezer Assifuah secured all the three points with a tap in at the near post.

Despite the heartbreaking end to the game, Monday was still a proud gaffer at the way his charges have performed thus far in the top flight.

“I think that the boys really tried their best. It was only a matter of mental strength…and concentration,” the former Sofapaka and Mathare United midfielder said.

The Sportpesa Arena-based side will be out to return to winning ways when they meet Bidco United in their next encounter.

Monday says they will prepare appropriately for the duel to secure maximum points.

“We will build on this match and we will prepare for it…and we will go for all the three points,” he said.

The loss leaves Murang’a in the ninth position with 21 points from 16 games.