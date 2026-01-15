Harambee Starlets Drawn In Tough Group A For WAFCON 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 —The Harambee Starlets have been drawn in a tough Group A alongside hosts Morocco in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) scheduled to be held March 17-April 3.

Kenya will also face Senegal and Algeria, setting up a highly competitive opening phase of the tournament scheduled to take place in Morocco.

The draw places the Starlets against some of the continent’s most established women’s football nations, with Morocco, who are two-time back-to-back runners-up, enjoying home advantage while Algeria and Senegal bring vast tournament experience to the group.

Despite the difficulty of the group, Kenya’s technical bench remains optimistic. Head coach Beldine Odemba, who took part in the draw ceremony, welcomed the challenge and emphasized the team’s growth and long-term ambitions.

Head coach Beldine Odemba oversees Harambee Starlets training session. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

Odemba noted that exposure to top-level opposition is a key part of Kenya’s development journey, adding that facing Africa’s best will provide valuable experience as the Starlets continue their push to establish themselves among the continent’s elite.

“This is part of our growth. There are no easy groups at this level, and playing the best teams is how we measure ourselves and improve,” Odemba said.

WFCON 2026 will feature 16 teams, with the top sides from each group progressing to the knockout stages.

Kenya, which will be competing in the continental showpiece for the second time after its debut in 2026, will be aiming to make a strong impression in the group phase as they seek to build on recent progress in women’s football and compete confidently on the continental stage.

The tournament draw has set the tone for an exciting competition, with the Harambee Starlets now turning their focus to preparations ahead of what promises to be a demanding but opportunity-filled campaign in Morocco.

Kenya will open its campaign against Morocco on March 17, then face Senegal three days later before wrapping up the group stage with a clash against Algeria on March 23.