East Africa Junior Golf Rankings Launch Inaugural Season At Windsor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – The East Africa Junior Golf Rankings (EAJGR) officially launch their inaugural season on Friday at Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club, marking a significant milestone in the structured development of junior golf across the region.

The season opener signals the start of a comprehensive, year-long competitive framework designed to identify, track, and nurture emerging junior golf talent in East Africa.

The EAJGR is a newly established regional rankings system that introduces consistency, transparency, and regular high-quality competition for junior golfers.

With a calendar of 12 tournaments scheduled across 2026, the rankings provide a clear performance-based pathway for young players to measure progress, gain competitive exposure, and position themselves for regional and international opportunities.

Speaking on the initiative, Maria Aloo, The Tournaments Commissioner of the EAJGR, emphasized the strategic importance of the system.

“We are excited to launch the East Africa Junior Golf Rankings (EAJGR). The East Africa region is full of talented juniors and we are offering them a great platform to compete regularly under standardized conditions. The EAJGR offers a structured season that allows juniors to build credible competitive records visible to national selectors, sponsors, and international scouts.”

The season-opening tournament at Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club is contested over 36 holes of stroke play across two days.

Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club serves as the operational base for the East Africa Junior Golf Rankings and the Junior Golf Foundation, reinforcing its role as a central hub for junior golf development in Kenya and the wider region.

The venue’s championship course and growing junior-focused infrastructure provide an appropriate platform for launching a rankings system intended to endure beyond a single season.

The EAJGR season opener also sets the tone for a year that positions East Africa as an increasingly organized and credible contributor to the global junior golf landscape.

As the rankings gain traction, they are expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening talent identification, improving player readiness for elite tournaments, and enhancing the region’s visibility within international junior golf circles.

Day 1 Draw

Friday, 16th January 2026

8.00 J. MWANGI, J. MUNYORORO, L. KINUTHIA; 8.10 A. AYUMA, B. NJOROGE, J. LUCAS; 8.20 A. MURAYA, N. MWANGI, N. MUMU; 8.30 E. KAMONI, G. OTIENO, L. LARIAK; 8.40 W. WAIHENYA, H. MUTUNGI, A. GACHUNIA; 8.50 D. JUNIOR, M. GITAU, S. NGIGI; 9.00 A. KAMAU, L. MUNENE, K. LENNE; 9.10 L. THAMA, P. NYAPUOCH, B. WANGUI